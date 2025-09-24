Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts $1M Bitcoin (BTC) Price by 2030

Bitcoin (BTC) was introduced to the world back in late 2008 in a whitepaper released by Satoshi Nakamoto. Since its launch, the Bitcoin network has increasingly been used to send BTC payments across the globe. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong is now predicting that Bitcoin, which is trading above the $110,000 mark at the time of writing, will surge to $1 million by the year 2030.

Although this BTC price prediction seems far out of reach, it would not be unrealistic to think that the flagship cryptocurrency could reach the $1 million mark in the next 5 years.

Although Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong isn’t alone in his bullish BTC price forecasts (he’s joined by Cathie Wood from Ark Invest who thinks Bitcoin will trade at around $1.3 million by 2030 and Tom Lee who thinks BTC could even reach $3 million, and BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes who says Bitcoin could be worth north of $1 million as early as 2028), many newcomers to the web3 space might find it hard to imagine these prices in the coming years.

But if we recall when Bitcoin reached $1,000 back in January of 2017, then we can see how the digital currency gained traction so quickly – considering it was only trading for around $250 back in 2015 and for a few cents at the time of its launch in 2009.

Perhaps the bigger question at this point is why should Bitcoin have any value at all? What is its actual value proposition?

Well, let’s take other hard assets and commodities like gold for example. The precious metal has been hitting all-time highs because traders and investors may be losing confidence in fiat currencies, which have been losing value rapidly, especially since the COVID outbreak 5 years ago.

The US government actually printed more money after COVID than it had in the past 200 years. Unsurprisingly, this gave rise to significant inflation and reduced the purchasing power of Americans and people worldwide in general. Due to these issues, gold has become a popular asset because it is viewed as a safer alternative to allocate capital towards, instead of keeping money in the bank (which is now guaranteed to lose value).

Interestingly, Bitcoin still trades like a risk asset just like tech stocks and other traditional financial assets. However, over longer timeframes, like 4 years or more, BTC has always appreciated in value. And this pattern has not gone unnoticed especially following the COVID outbreak.

After the stock market and digital assets markets crashed in spectacular fashion around late February 2020 and early March 2020, there was a huge rally that saw BTC rise from about $3,000 to around $70,000 by late 2021.

During this time period, Michael Saylor‘s Strategy began to aggressively accumulate BTC because they were looking for a way out of the risks associated with the traditional fiat-based global economy.

As we move into 2026, investors are going to be looking for better ways to preserve their hard-earned capital. There are now many billionaires like Jack Dorsey and the Winklevoss twins (co-founder of the Gemini exchange) who firmly believe in Bitcoin’s value proposition. In fact, the founders of Gemini also believe that Bitcoin will hit $1 million in the next 5 years. Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is also known for his rather bullish BTC price forecasts.

The real question now is not if BTC will be adopted because it is already being bought by nations like El Salvador and the US is looking into strategic bitcoin reserve along with perhaps an accumulation strategy.

What’s unique about Bitcoin is that its network is secured by a large number of validators who are situated in many parts of the world (thus making the network more robust and secure, not to mention more decentralized than any other crypto network).

Although nobody can predict with complete certainty or accuracy what the future price of BTC will be, it is clear that a million dollars will not be as valuable in 5 years than it is today. In fact, the median or average home in many US cities is already priced at around $1 million. This amount may not even be enough for retirement in the next 10 years (and probably isn’t even now depending on where you live and your liabilities).

While allocating capital to Bitcoin might be worth considering, it is not free from risks just like any asset. The threat of quantum computing potentially compromising bitcoin’s security is real, and that could obviously impact BTC’s price and even bring down the entire network. But the traditional financial system is not exactly immune from all quantum threats either.

Another potential risk factor when it comes to Bitcoin is Satoshi Nakamoto waking up and moving or dumping his 1 million bitcoin stash on the markets. Even Coinbase had mentioned this potential risk when the US-based crypto exchange submitted its application to go public several years back.

Despite these potential issues, major asset managers like BlackRock have joined the Bitcoin ETFs race along with many more Bitcoin corporate treasury companies being launched. Social media platforms like X are now also filled with accounts shilling BTC all day.

Perhaps all this hype is not justifiable but based on past trends and performance, it would not be surprising to see BTC surge from around $100,000 to about $1 million if the current pattern of excessive money printing and currency devaluation persists.