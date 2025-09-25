Nansen AI: Onchain Analytics Firm Announces Trading and Investigations AI Agent for Blockchain

Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, has announced an Artificial Intelligence service called Nansen AI.

According to a company statement, Nansen AI is the first purpose-built trading and investigative AI agent for onchain activity. Nansen says the service will enable investigations in minutes, not hours, and will extend into agentic trading.

Nansen states that its 500+ million labeled addresses are the foundation for its AI service, which will make onchain data more actionable.

Alex Svanevik, co-founder and CEO of Nansen, says they are offering the AI agent as the primary interface for onchain trading. This includes staking, digital asset flows, tracking, and more.

“It delivers insights through natural conversation and is directly connected to an investor’s portfolio, enabling it to analyze performance drivers and attribute changes in real time. This level of personalization has not existed in onchain finance until now. In a few years, this agentic experience will feel as natural as mobile banking is today. Nansen is moving beyond analytics to become the onchain platform where trading behavior itself is redefined, and before the end of Q4, we expect to extend this to AI-powered agentic trading.”

Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, commented on the new service, predicting AI agents will play a central role in the digital asset ecosystem.