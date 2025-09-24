CFTC Pursues Tokenized Collateral for Derivatives Markets

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will pursue the use of tokenized collateral, which will include stablecoins. This follows the GENIUS Act, which legalized payment stablecoins issued by private parties. Tokenized collateral is expected to be used in derivatives markets and is said to be part of the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint”.

Caroline Pham, the Acting Chairman of the CFTC, said they are working to usher in the Golden Age of Crypto.

“At our historic Crypto CEO Forum, we discussed how innovation and blockchain technology will drive progress in derivatives markets, especially for modernization of collateral management and greater capital efficiency. These market improvements will unleash U.S. economic growth because market participants can put their dollars to work smarter and go further.”

She added that “the public has spoken” and digital assets are here to stay.

“For years, I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets. Today, we are finally moving forward on the work of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee from last year. I’m excited to announce the launch of this initiative to work closely with stakeholders to enable the use of tokenized collateral including stablecoins. The CFTC continues to move full speed ahead at the cutting edge of responsible innovation, and I appreciate the support of our industry partners,” said Pham.

Ryne Saxe, co-founder and CEO at Eco, commented on the news, stating like every other financial market, derivatives have been held back by legacy technology.

“As we rebuild these markets atop programmable money, you get better capital efficiency, lower market risk, and greater transparency. The stablecoin adoption curve is accelerating faster than most of us have imagined. We’ve gone from explaining the concept to U.S. payment and derivatives market adoption in less than 12 months.”

Redstone co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak described the CFTC’s move to introduce tokenized collateral into derivatives markets as a “watershed moment.”

“It signals that tokenization is moving from theory to practice. For tokenized assets to work as collateral, whether stablecoins, treasuries, or commodities, their value has to be clear, accurate, and trusted in real time. Even a one-second delay or error in a price feed can destabilize a protocol. That’s why reliable oracle infrastructure isn’t a side detail; it’s the foundation that makes tokenized collateral usable. At the same time, the infrastructure has to scale. We need systems that can support thousands of blockchains and hundreds of thousands of assets, while also meeting the benchmarks and risk standards that clearing houses and brokers already rely on.”

Kazmierczak complimented the CFTC for heading in the right direction, adding that the next step is to ensure the infrastructure is “precise, transparent, and built for global markets.”

The CFTC is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets. The agency requests all comments to be received by October 20, 2025.