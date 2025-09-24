SEC – CFTC Gather to Seek Regulatory Harmonization

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will meet on September 29 to discuss ways to harmonize regulatory matters more effectively.

With the advent of digital assets, agency rules or characteristics of assets may overlap, causing confusion for issuers as well as investors. To better manage the oversight of securities and commodities, the two agencies are meeting to discuss the relationship between the regulators. The roundtable is said to

“represent a pivotal step toward building more coherent and competitive US markets.”

The roundtable, live-streamed on the SEC website, will discuss the future of the agencies and how to improve oversight of platforms that both agencies may regulate. The goal is to strengthen regulation, reduce cost, enhance security, while boosting the marketplace for investors and issuers. The Agenda for the meeting is republished below.