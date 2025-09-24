SEC – CFTC Gather to Seek Regulatory Harmonization

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will meet on September 29 to discuss ways to harmonize regulatory matters more effectively.
With the advent of digital assets, agency rules or characteristics of assets may overlap, causing confusion for issuers as well as investors. To better manage the oversight of securities and commodities, the two agencies are meeting to discuss the relationship between the regulators. The roundtable is said to
“represent a pivotal step toward building more coherent and competitive US markets.”
The roundtable, live-streamed on the SEC website, will discuss the future of the agencies and how to improve oversight of platforms that both agencies may regulate. The goal is to strengthen regulation, reduce cost, enhance security, while boosting the marketplace for investors and issuers. The Agenda for the meeting is republished below.
Agenda and Panelists
1 p.m. – Opening Remarks
- Paul Atkins – Chairman, SEC
- Caroline Pham – Acting Chairman, CFTC
- Caroline Crenshaw – SEC Commissioner
1:20 p.m. – Panel 1: How We Got Here
This panel will focus on the history of SEC and CFTC relationship.
Moderator:
- J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman
Panelists:
- Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA
- Craig Lewis, Vanderbilt University
- Scott Litvinoff, Interactive Brokers
- Walt Lukken, FIA
- Scott O’Malia, ISDA
- Jim Overdahl, Delta Strategy Group
2 p.m. – Break
2:10 p.m. – Panel 2: Platforms
This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could unlock economic value for platforms while continuing to protect investors.
Moderators:
- Jill Sommers, Former CFTC Commissioner
- Jamie Selway, SEC Division of Trading and Markets Director
Panelists:
- Shayne Coplan, Polymarket
- Craig Donohue, Cboe Global Markets
- Terrence Duffy, CME Group
- Adena Friedman, Nasdaq
- Tarek Mansour, Kalshi
- Arjun Sethi, Kraken
- Jeffrey Sprecher, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
- Don Wilson, DRW Holdings
3:25 p.m. – Remarks
- Mark Uyeda – SEC Commissioner
3:30 p.m. – Break
4 p.m. – Panel 3: Participants
This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could increase choice for market participants and reduce costs for investors.
Moderators:
- J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman
- Troy Paredes, Former SEC Commissioner
Panelists:
- Stephen Berger, Citadel
- Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree
- Nick Lundgren, Crypto.com
- JB Mackenzie, Robinhood Markets
- Dave Olsen, Jump Trading Group
- Sonali Theisen, Bank of America
- Brad Tulley, J.P. Morgan
5:20 p.m. – Closing Remarks
- Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner