Hong Kong Businesses Unprepared for Capital Flow Risks, Report Claims

In an era defined by geopolitical friction, soaring expenses, and rapid technological upheaval, Hong Kong’s business landscape is teetering on the edge of uncertainty. A new report from global fintech Airwallex reveals a stark reality: 62% of Hong Kong businesses are woefully unprepared for the capital flow risks threatening their survival.

The research study—based on a survey of 302 businesses across key sectors—exposes a dangerous inertia amid global trade tensions, rising operational costs, and tech disruptions.

As the city-state grapples with its role as a financial gateway to Asia, this unpreparedness could stifle growth and erode competitiveness.

The report paints a picture of vulnerability laid bare by interconnected global pressures.

Global trade tensions, exacerbated by U.S.-China frictions and supply chain rerouting, are eroding profit margins for 57% of respondents.

Foreign exchange (FX) volatility compounds the issue, impacting 48% of firms through unpredictable currency swings and elevated transaction fees. Only a quarter (25%) have taken concrete steps to diversify away from U.S. dollar reliance, leaving many exposed to sudden capital outflows.

“Hong Kong businesses are facing deep financial uncertainty, but many remain passive when agility is most needed,” warns Arnold Chan, Airwallex’s APAC General Manager.

“Our data shows a clear gap between awareness and action—especially in managing FX risk, capital strategies, and idle liquidity.”

Rising costs add another layer of strain, with 59% of businesses reporting operational squeezes that hit hardest in export-heavy industries.

The technology and electronics sector leads the pack at 68% affected, followed closely by health and wellness (59%) and timepieces and watches (58%).

These firms are eyeing cost-cutting in suppliers and logistics—56% and 55% respectively—but 47% pinpoint cross-border banking fees as a persistent pain point.

Meanwhile, 68% struggle with cash flow management, and a staggering 69% sit on idle cash reserves, signaling inefficient capital allocation.

Capital restrictions further hobble 53% of operations, underscoring how macroeconomic headwinds are trickling down to everyday decisions.

Tech disruptions, ironically, offer both peril and promise.

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) lags at just 23%, despite adopters boasting a 52% return on investment uplift through streamlined processes.

Fintech integration fares even worse, with only 19% of businesses on board—yet 86% of those users report overwhelmingly positive experiences, citing easier account setups (77%), lower costs (68%), and faster payments (64%).

In contrast, satisfaction with traditional banking hovers at a middling 57%.

This digital divide is particularly acute as Hong Kong pivots toward emerging markets: exports to Belt and Road Initiative countries are set to climb to 48% from 38% in the next year, while Southeast Asian shipments could reach 36% from 30%.

Sectors like jewelery (59% to Belt and Road) and timepieces (48%) stand to gain, but without tech tools, they risk missing the boat.

The implications are profound for Hong Kong’s economy, which thrives on trade volumes exceeding $1 trillion annually.

Unmitigated risks could accelerate deglobalization effects, pushing firms toward insularity just as opportunities in ASEAN and beyond beckon.

Patrick Yeung, CEO of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the urgency:

“Cross-border eCommerce and new trade corridors, especially across ASEAN, are reshaping Hong Kong’s trade landscape. Fintech is a key driver of this shift… Businesses need to increase their awareness of digital financial solutions to reduce their risks and scale their operations, or risk being left behind.”

Airwallex’s recommendations appear to cut through the complacency: Firms must proactively hedge FX exposures, diversify funding sources, and deploy idle capital.

Leveraging AI and fintech is seemingly becoming essential for cost efficiencies and resilience.

Chan urges decisive action: