FIS Aims to Enhance Digital Banking Capabilities with Acquisition of Amount

In a move to enhance its digital banking offerings, global Fintech company FIS (NYSE: FIS) has acquired Amount, a Chicago-based provider of account origination and decisioning technology.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but the acquisition signals FIS’s commitment to strengthening its position in the evolving digital banking sector.

This move is poised to empower financial institutions with tools to streamline account opening processes and deliver better customer experiences.

Amount, founded in 2019, has made a name for itself by providing innovative SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions that simplify and accelerate the account origination process for banks and credit unions.

Its platform leverages advanced data analytics, machine learning, and decisioning technology to enable financial institutions to quickly onboard customers, assess creditworthiness, and offer personalized financial products.

By integrating Amount’s technology, FIS aims to address the growing demand for efficient, customer-centric digital banking solutions in an increasingly competitive market.

The acquisition aligns with FIS’s broader strategy to modernize the financial services industry by equipping its clients with tools to meet the expectations of today’s tech-savvy consumers.

As digital banking continues to dominate, customers expect fast, intuitive, and secure experiences when opening accounts or applying for loans.

Amount’s platform is designed to deliver exactly that, offering a frictionless onboarding process that reduces drop-off rates and enhances customer satisfaction.

By incorporating Amount’s capabilities, FIS can provide its clients—ranging from small community banks to large global institutions—with a suite of digital tools to stay competitive.

Amount’s technology is particularly notable for its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing banking systems, allowing institutions to modernize their operations without overhauling their core infrastructure.

Its cloud-native platform supports a range of financial products, including deposit accounts, credit cards, and personal loans, making it a versatile solution for institutions looking to expand their digital offerings.

Furthermore, Amount’s use of advanced analytics enables real-time decisioning, which helps banks make faster, more accurate lending decisions while mitigating risk.

The acquisition comes at a time when the financial services industry is undergoing significant transformation.

With the rise of fintech startups and neobanks, traditional financial institutions are under pressure to innovate and deliver digital-first experiences.

FIS, which serves over 90% of the world’s largest banks, is well-positioned to bridge the gap between legacy systems and modern digital solutions.

By acquiring Amount, FIS strengthens its ability to help clients navigate this shift, offering a platform that combines speed, scalability, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

For FIS, it represents an opportunity to deepen its expertise in digital account origination and expand its market share in the fintech space.

For Amount, partnering with a global powerhouse like FIS provides access to a broader client base and the resources to scale its technology further.

The collab is expected to drive innovation in digital banking, enabling institutions to deliver faster, more personalized services to their customers.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition underscores FIS’s ongoing investment in technologies that enable financial institutions to adapt to changing consumer behaviors.

As competition in the digital banking sector intensifies, FIS’s acquisition of Amount positions it as a key player in helping banks and credit unions modernize their operations and meet the demands of a digital-first ecosystem.

This move is likely to have some implications for the financial services industry, as FIS continues to focus on improving digital banking.