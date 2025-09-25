Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into nearly everything we do. The advent of ChatGPT catapulted public perception of AI into the stratosphere, igniting a surge to integrate AI into all aspects of our existence.

Stock trading, or equity recommendations, is also experiencing a significant rise in AI usage, with some platforms incorporating the technology directly into their offerings or investors opting to use various AI options to assist them in making informed investment decisions.

Heading over to Grok, this service indicates that 13% of retail investors are using AI. This is spawned by a recent eToro survey that stated “13% of retail investors used chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini for stock selection. About half of retail investors were open to using AI tools for investing.”

No surprise.

When asked, ChatGPT agreed with Grok while adding that in the UK, some estimates place the use of AI for investing higher at 16% of UK adults.

I asked ChatGPT what the one stock I should purchase now is to generate big returns before the end of 2025, and ChatGPT said NVIDIA was its pick.

“I can’t guarantee any one stock will definitely deliver ‘big’ returns by year’s end, there’s always risk. But if I were to pick one high conviction idea today, NVIDIA would be a strong contender,” stated the service.

Grok had a different opinion on making an investment that will drive significant returns by the end of the year. Grok recommended Palantir, noting that you should always do your own due diligence and consult professionals before conducting a thorough analysis of why Palantir is looking promising.

“If I had to pick one stock to invest in right now for the potential of big returns by the end of 2025, it would be Palantir Technologies (PLTR). As a leader in AI-driven data analytics, Palantir is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the exploding demand for enterprise AI solutions, government contracts, and commercial expansion. With the AI market projected to grow at a 37% CAGR through 2030, and Palantir’s platforms (like Foundry and AIP) enabling real-time decision-making across industries, this stock could deliver outsized gains in the remaining three months of the year—potentially 30-50% upside from current levels around $35-40 per share, based on analyst targets.”

I expect the usage of AI for investment advice to rise dramatically in the coming months, becoming a regular perspective for all investors. The only losers in this equation are people who provide investment advice for a living. Too often, these are the same people who head to CNBC to pump their own book. So there is that.

Both services offer interesting recommendations, but let’s see if NVIDIA or Palantir emerges as the winner by December 31, 2025.