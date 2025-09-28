CyberCube Reports Increased Usage of Analytics to Safeguard Portfolios Against Ransomware, Supply Chain Attacks

In the ever-evolving environment of cyber threats, the insurance industry is grappling with a major challenge – which is handling explosive growth in cyber insurance premiums alongside heightened exposure to catastrophic losses.

Reinsurers and insurers are turning to advanced analytics to fortify their portfolios against ransomware epidemics, supply chain attacks, and systemic vulnerabilities.

Recent developments from CyberCube—a cyber risk modeling firm—highlight this shift.

The company’s latest Portfolio Manager v6 report encourages diversification and mitigation as bulwarks against cyber catastrophes, while its innovative Exposure Manager (XM) tool is enabling brokers like Lockton Re to illuminate hidden risks in unprecedented ways.

The cyber insurance market, valued at over $15 billion globally in 2024, has matured into a catastrophe-exposed line of business, akin to natural disasters in its potential for widespread devastation.

CyberCube’s new report, released in July 2025, leverages the upgraded PM v6 model to quantify how strategic portfolio management can slash losses.

Drawing on extensive collaboration with cyber experts, PM v6 simulates scenarios involving single points of failure (SPoFs)—those critical chokepoints like dominant cloud providers or operating systems that could trigger domino-effect breaches.

Key findings are starkly optimistic for proactive players.

Diversification across geography, revenue streams, industries, and technologies can reduce potential losses by up to 42%.

For instance, while the U.S. dominates with two-thirds of global cyber premiums and hosts most SPoFs, emerging markets in Europe and Asia are growing at double-digit rates, offering reinsurers avenues to spread risk.

Mitigation measures yield even greater dividends: robust practices like timely patch management, network segmentation, and resilient backups can cut modeled tail losses by up to 57% across various perils, with ransomware events seeing reductions exceeding 70%.

These aren’t abstract ideals; they’re actionable levers that mirror proven tactics from property catastrophe insurance but tailored to cyber’s digital intricacies.

Jon Laux, CyberCube’s Vice President of Analytics, said:

“The cyber insurance market has experienced rapid and sustained growth over the past several years, emerging as a catastrophe (CAT)–exposed and capital-intensive line of business. This trajectory, while promising, heightens the need to understand the role of diversification and risk mitigation—two themes that have been extensively examined in natural catastrophe insurance, but remain comparatively underexplored in cyber.”

The report warns of complacency’s cost: undiversified U.S.-centric portfolios could face amplified shocks from events like the 2024 MOVEit breach, which rippled across thousands of firms.

By contrast, diversified books not only buffer against outliers but also optimize capital allocation, freeing resources for innovation amid regulatory pressures like the EU‘s DORA framework.

Complementing this analytical foundation is CyberCube’s Exposure Manager (XM), a product that operationalizes these insights at the portfolio level.

Launched earlier this year, XM aggregates granular, single-risk data—such as endpoint security scores and third-party exposures—into holistic dashboards, enabling quantitative assessments of cyber hygiene.

It’s not just a reporting tool; it’s also considered a strategic compass for steering away from blind spots.

Lockton Re, the world’s largest privately held insurance brokerage, has seized XM as its first-mover advantage, becoming the inaugural adopter in the reinsurance space.

By integrating XM, Lockton Re gains a unified lens on client portfolios, benchmarking risks against industry norms and advising on placements with surgical precision.

This elevates reinsurance transactions from gut-feel negotiations to data-driven dialogues, fostering sustainable growth in a market where opacity has long bred inefficiency.

Oli Brew, head of Lockton Re’s Cyber Centre of Excellence, says,

“XM allows us to dive deeper into the cyber hygiene of client portfolios, identify blind spots, and bring a level of analytical rigor that the cyber market has long needed. Portfolio steering is significantly enhanced by the use of XM.”

Early outcomes include faster audits, sharper underwriting, and proactive mitigation recommendations, all of which amplify the diversification benefits outlined in the PM v6 report.

John Anderson, CyberCube‘s Senior Principal Product Manager, adds,

“XM was built with and for industry leaders like Lockton Re, who are pushing for clarity and control in an increasingly complex cyber risk landscape. We’re thrilled to support Lockton Re as it leads the market toward a more transparent, data-centric future in cyber risk and exposure management.” Together, these updates signal a maturing cyber ecosystem.

The PM v6 report provides the “why”—diversification and mitigation aren’t luxuries but imperatives for resilience—while XM delivers the “how,” turning insights into potentially actionable strategies.