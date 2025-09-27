Finastra Launches ACH Payment Solution

Finastra, a provider of financial services software, has launched an ACH payment solution,. With this release, Finastra becomes one of the major providers to support all US payment clearings— including ACH, wires, and real-time payments- within a unified payment hub, Finastra’s Global PAYplus.

The Finastra ACH Module is designed and built on a modern technology stack to help financial institutions deploy a forward-compatible solution to streamline ACH processing, reduce operational complexity, and meet evolving regulatory and customer demands. It supports comprehensive functionality, including same-day ACH, early pay, and late return handling, while offering APIs for operational control and integration. The interface, scalability, and ability to handle large-scale transaction volumes make the solution easily adaptable to meet the unique needs of both large and small financial institutions

“This launch represents a major leap forward in payment modernization,” said Barry Rodrigues, EVP of payments at Finastra. “Our ACH solution combines cutting-edge architecture with real-time capabilities, enabling financial institutions to scale efficiently and deliver modern, resilient, secure processing to their customers. ACH has been trusted by US banks for a long time and will continue to be a critical component of payments infrastructure going forward. As banks look for more modern, forward-compatible alternatives to legacy infrastructure, our solution helps them deliver value and innovation to their corporate customers.”

Benefits include:

Modern architecture – Built on cloud-native microservices and Kafka-based event streaming for scalable, resilient processing.

– Built on cloud-native microservices and Kafka-based event streaming for scalable, resilient processing. Advanced risk and compliance controls – Includes exposure management, validation, monitoring, Positive Pay, pre-funding, and integration with fraud and OFAC systems.

– Includes exposure management, validation, monitoring, Positive Pay, pre-funding, and integration with fraud and OFAC systems. High performance and scalability – Optimized to process large volumes —including multiple batches and transactions across single or multiple files, ensuring reliable performance for high-volume operations.

– Optimized to process large volumes —including multiple batches and transactions across single or multiple files, ensuring reliable performance for high-volume operations. Enhanced customer experience – Empowers financial institutions to deliver more transparent and reliable payment services, improving user satisfaction and trust through real-time insights and streamlined operations.

“Forward-looking financial institutions of all sizes are looking for modern ACH alternatives, preferably integrated into payment hubs, to optimize operations while delivering the advanced services customers want and expect,” said Aaron Press, research director at IDC Insights. “By embracing this type of solution, decision-makers can expect to streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience.”

ACH processing is also being added to Finastra’s Payments To Go solution and will be live in the coming months.