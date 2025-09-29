Private AI Agent Solutions and Underlying LLMs Netted Over $10B in Revenue in Past Year, Report Claims

The professional services landscape is undergoing a shift as artificial intelligence algorithms are leveraged to enhance operations. According to a recent CB Insights report, enterprise demand for AI is surging, with intelligent agents transforming workflows across industries.

In 2024, private AI agent solutions and their underlying large language models (LLMs) generated over $10 billion in revenue—a figure projected to more than double in 2025.

This growth underscores the pivotal role AI agents are playing in reshaping professional services, particularly in strategy and technology consulting, where firms are racing to harness their potential.

AI agents, powered by advanced LLMs, are software systems capable of autonomously performing tasks, making decisions, and interacting with users in natural language.

Unlike traditional automation tools, these agents can handle complex, context-driven activities, such as analyzing data, generating insights, and even managing client interactions.

For professional services firms, this represents a paradigm shift, enabling them to deliver higher value with greater efficiency.

The CB Insights report highlights how firms are leveraging AI agents to streamline operations, enhance client offerings, and capture new revenue streams in what is being called the “AI agent era.”

A prime example is McKinsey & Company, which has deployed approximately 12,000 AI agents internally to support its consultants.

These agents assist with tasks ranging from data analysis to report generation, enabling leaner project teams that can deliver results faster and at lower costs.

By augmenting human expertise with AI, McKinsey is not only improving productivity but also freeing up consultants to focus on high-value strategic work.

This internal adoption signals a broader trend: professional services firms are not just advising clients on AI but are themselves becoming early adopters to stay competitive.

Similarly, Accenture has made moves to capitalize on the AI agent boom.

In June 2024, the firm announced the creation of a new “reinvention services” business line, consolidating five units to help clients overhaul their operations with AI.

This strategic pivot reflects Accenture’s recognition that AI agents are not just tools but catalysts for enterprise-wide transformation.

By integrating AI into their service offerings, Accenture is positioning itself to guide clients through complex digital overhauls, from supply chain optimization to customer experience enhancement.

This move aligns with a broader industry trend, as CB Insights notes that strategy and tech consulting firms have pursued over 100 AI agent-related partnerships, investments, and acquisitions since 2023.

These partnerships are critical for firms seeking to stay ahead in a crowded market.

For instance, collaborations with AI startups and tech giants allow consulting firms to access digital tools and talent.

Investments in AI-driven platforms enable them to build proprietary solutions tailored to client needs.

Acquisitions, meanwhile, help firms rapidly scale their AI capabilities.

This flurry of activity reflects a race to establish dominance in the AI agent space, where the ability to deliver measurable outcomes—such as cost savings or revenue growth—will determine market leaders.

The implications for professional services extend beyond operational efficiency.

AI agents are enabling firms to rethink their business models.

Traditionally, consulting revenue has been tied to billable hours, but AI-driven automation challenges this model by reducing the time required for certain tasks.

Forward-thinking firms are shifting toward value-based pricing, where fees are tied to outcomes rather than hours worked.

This approach aligns with client expectations for tangible results and positions firms to capture greater value as AI agents drive transformative change.

However, the AI agent era also presents challenges.

Firms must navigate ethical considerations, such as ensuring transparency in AI-driven decisions and mitigating biases in LLMs.

Additionally, the pace of AI adoption requires continuous upskilling of workforces to work effectively alongside intelligent agents.

Those that fail to adapt risk being outpaced by competitors who can deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective solutions.

As the AI agent market continues to grow, professional services firms are at a crossroads.

By embracing AI agents, forging strategic partnerships, and reimagining their business models, firms can unlock opportunities to deliver value.