Bitcoin Adoption Accelerates with Most Predicting New BTC ATH by Year-End, Report Reveals

As cryptocurrency markets navigate the post-halving landscape of 2025, Bitcoin decisively remains the dominant digital asset. With its all-time high of $124,128 still fresh in investors’ minds, a series of recent CoinGecko surveys—conducted anonymously from August 22 to September 11, 2025, among 2,549 global crypto participants—paints a multifaceted picture of community sentiment.

These polls, drawing from a diverse pool (68% long-term investors, 20% traders, and others from Europe, Asia, and North America), reveal optimism, strategic portfolio preferences, and a somewhat surprising undercurrent of caution among newcomers.

Together, they underscore Bitcoin’s significant mainstream momentum while highlighting tensions and certain challenges in its ongoing evolution.

One of the most striking revelations is the community’s bullish price outlook. An overwhelming 86.7%—or four in five respondents—anticipate Bitcoin breaking its record high before the year ends.

This near-universal expectation transcends personal stakes: even 82.8% of non-holders, including never-owners and former participants, share this view, suggesting broader macroeconomic tailwinds like institutional inflows and regulatory clarity are fueling the fire.

Predictions cluster around modest gains, with 40.1% eyeing $125,000 to $150,000 as the next peak, followed by 20.3% forecasting $151,000 to $175,000.

A bolder 8.1% dream of $251,000-plus, aligning with aggressive institutional forecasts from firms like Fundstrat (up to $250,000) and VanEck ($180,000).

Only 13.3% temper expectations, predicting stagnation.

This surge in confidence comes amid Bitcoin’s post-2024 halving consolidation, where reduced supply issuance has historically preceded explosive rallies.

For traders and holders, these sentiments signal a “buy the dip” mentality, with many viewing current levels as a launchpad for institutional-driven appreciation.

Complementing this optimism is a clear portfolio bias toward Bitcoin as the bedrock asset.

In a separate survey, 48% of respondents allocate the lion’s share of their crypto holdings to BTC—28% pairing it with select altcoins and 20.4% going nearly all-in.

This “Bitcoin maximalist” lean is especially pronounced among long-term holders, who cite its role as a hedge against volatility and a store of value in uncertain times.

Post-halving behaviors reinforce this: 34.6% held steady, while 26.2% accumulated via dollar-cost averaging, amassing positions in anticipation of altcoin rotations.

Yet, diversity persists—a quarter (25%) de-emphasize Bitcoin, favoring altcoins for higher upside potential, and 15.9% shun it entirely, dismissing its growth ceiling or falling prey to “unit bias” (overvaluing whole coins).

Newcomers (0-3 years experience) are five times more likely to sit out with no portfolio at all, hinting at entry barriers like price intimidation.

Overall, 60% of participants displayed post-halving conviction through holding or buying, blending caution with calculated risk.

This allocation trend reflects Bitcoin’s maturation: no longer a speculative gamble, but a portfolio anchor for 73% of veterans (8+ years in), who blend it with alts for balanced exposure.

However, as Bitcoin edges deeper into mainstream finance—via ETFs, corporate treasuries, and TradFi endorsements—not everyone is cheering.

A third survey exposes a generational rift: 29.3% of crypto novices view this adoption as negative or very negative, double the rate of seasoned users (14.9% for second-cycle participants, 15.7% for veterans).

Fears center on diluted decentralization, with newcomers decrying the risk of Wall Street co-opting crypto’s rebellious ethos, potentially leading to custody concentration or regulatory overreach.

Only 52% of first-timers feel positive about the shift, versus 65.2% of mid-cycle users—the most enthusiastic group, perhaps buoyed by real-world gains from institutional liquidity.

Across the board, 60% remain bullish on mainstreaming for its legitimacy and price-boosting effects, but 20% harbor deep concerns, and 19.4% stay neutral.

This wariness among the uninitiated could stem from FOMO-fueled entry or media hype portraying Bitcoin as “too big to fail,” yet vulnerable to systemic shocks like ETF redemptions.

These interconnected surveys illuminate Bitcoin’s dual identity in 2025: a beacon of stability drawing portfolios and price prophecies, yet a polarizing force as it courts the establishment.

With 38% of respondents as relative newcomers, the community’s growing pains are evident—optimism reigns, but education and transparency will be key to onboarding skeptics.