European Financial Services Firms Increase Focus on Sustainability and ESG Initiatives – EY Insights

In the ecosystem of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, European financial services firms are signaling a commitment to sustainability through strategic boardroom changes, even as global debates continue. This, according to insights from EY.

Meanwhile, a stark gap in corporate reporting on nature-related impacts threatens to undermine collective efforts to safeguard the planet’s ecosystems.

These developments, highlighted in recent EY reports, underscore the tension between progress and peril in the push for a greener economy.

A new analysis by EY reveals a marked uptick in sustainability-focused appointments to European financial services boards, reflecting a proactive stance amid regulatory flux and political scrutiny.

From June 2024 to June 2025, a third (33%) of new board members brought dedicated sustainability expertise, elevating the share of banks, insurers, and asset managers with such skills to 93%—up from 82% the previous year.

This surge means 58% of boards now feature two or more directors versed in sustainability, compared to lower figures just 12 months ago.

Overall, the proportion of board directors with this experience climbed from 17% to 19%.

The EY European Financial Services Boardroom Monitor, which tracked 89 firms and 1,093 directors as of June 30, 2025, attributes this trend to the imperative of addressing climate change as a systemic risk.

Omar Ali, EY Global Financial Services Leader, says,

“Despite political debate globally, varying regulations between markets, emerging de-regulation and reports of corporates deprioritizing ESG, climate change remains a critical systemic risk.”

With 159 new appointments and 124 exits over the year, firms are not just adding green talent but integrating it holistically.

C-suite pedigree still dominates, with 65% of appointees boasting prior executive roles, but sustainability now rivals finance (33%) and technology (35%) skills in demand.

Sectoral breakdowns show banking leading the charge, with 41% of new sustainability hires, followed by insurance at 29% and asset management at 19%.

Nationally, Italy tops the list at 27% of appointments, trailed by France and the UK at 13% each.

Gender dynamics offer a silver lining: 56% of sustainability appointees were women, nudging the overall female representation in this cohort to 52%.

Yet, broader imbalances persist, particularly in C-suite (63% female) and tech roles (46% female), highlighting areas for further equity.

This boardroom evolution arrives at a pivotal moment.

ESG faces backlash in some quarters, with U.S. anti-“woke” rhetoric spilling into Europe via proposed deregulations.

Yet, investor and stakeholder pressure mounts, demanding firms mitigate climate risks while seizing transition opportunities.

Gill Lofts, EY Global Sustainable Finance Leader, observes,

“Financial services firms are experiencing growing pressure from investors, customers and employees to become more sustainable. But it’s not just about responding to pressure; there is commercial benefit… Research shows that when sustainability is built in, the outlook for business confidence improves, innovation rises, and financial performance outpaces expectations.”

By embedding sustainability across the board—rather than siloing it—firms can foster accountability, driving fiduciary duties toward long-term resilience.

While financial leaders fortify their governance, a parallel EY study exposes a critical vulnerability: the woeful inadequacy of nature-related disclosures.

The 2025 Nature Action Barometer, scrutinizing 435 companies worth over US$50 trillion across consumer goods, energy, hospitality, and tech sectors, found 93% mention nature in reports—but only 26% align with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework.

Merely 13% issue standalone TNFD progress reports, and just 3% set “nature positive” goals for net environmental gains.

Governance shines brightest, with 87% coverage and 31% TNFD alignment, but strategy (23% alignment), risk and impact management, and metrics (22%) lag severely.

Regional variations exist—91% of Americas firms report some TNFD alignment, edging out 94% in EMEIA and Asia-Pacific—but the global picture is dim.

Drawing from annual reports, sustainability filings, websites, and CDP data, the barometer scores firms on TNFD’s four pillars, revealing a transparency chasm that hampers stakeholder decisions on risks and investments.

This reporting deficit could stall worldwide ecosystem protection amid biodiversity collapse and extreme weather.

Without granular data on dependencies—like water scarcity or deforestation—businesses falter in risk management, while policymakers and investors lack tools for informed action.

The nature crisis, intertwined with climate change, demands urgency; yet vague disclosures erode trust and slow momentum toward resilience and growth.

To bridge these gaps, EY urges credible data production, value-chain collaboration, and robust governance.

Aligning with TNFD isn’t mere compliance—it’s a catalyst for innovation, as firms quantify impacts and unlock sustainable opportunities.

Together, these updates paint a bifurcated ESG terrain: European finance’s boardroom boldness contrasts with pervasive reporting shortfalls on nature.

As debates intensify, bridging this divide through integrated expertise and transparent metrics will be key to accelerating global sustainability.