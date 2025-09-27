Open Finance Enables Brazilian Consumers by Reshaping How they Leverage Financial Data – BCB Insights

As the supporter of Latin America’s leading economic contributor, the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) is charting a transformative course for the financial sector in the South American nation of Brazil.

Recent announcements underscore this evolution: a reflective celebration of five years of Open Finance and the release of the 2025 Responsible and Inclusive System (RIS) Report.

These developments signal a shift toward an open, intelligent, and citizen-centered financial ecosystem—one that prioritizes accessibility, sustainability, and innovation over traditional gatekeeping.

The Open Finance initiative, launched in 2020, has reached a pivotal moment.

Roberto Campos Neto, the BCB’s Governor, was succeeded in early 2025 by Gabriel Galípolo, a seasoned economist with a track record in fintech regulation.

Under Galípolo’s leadership, the BCB marked the occasion with a resounding declaration:

“The future of finance has begun—open, intelligent, and citizen-centered.”

This vision encapsulates the profound changes Open Finance has wrought in just half a decade.

Open Finance, Brazil’s flagship open banking framework, enables the secure sharing of financial data among institutions with user consent.

What started as an experiment has seemingly turned into a thriving ecosystem.

Over 30 million Brazilians now actively participate, with data-sharing agreements spanning more than 800 financial institutions.

This interoperability has democratized access to services previously reserved for the elite.

Low-income users, for instance, can now aggregate their fragmented accounts—from digital wallets to microloans—into personalized dashboards, unlocking tailored credit products that were once out of reach.

Key achievements highlight the initiative’s impact.

Transaction volumes through open APIs have surged by over 400% since inception, fostering innovations like embedded finance in e-commerce platforms and AI-driven financial advisors.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have benefited immensely; a BCB study shows a 25% uptick in credit approvals for underserved borrowers, thanks to richer data insights.

Galípolo emphasized this inclusivity in his remarks:

“We’ve moved from silos to synergy, empowering citizens to own their financial narratives.”

Yet, challenges persist—cybersecurity threats and data privacy concerns demand vigilant oversight, which the BCB addresses through enhanced encryption standards and annual audits.

Looking ahead, Galípolo outlined a roadmap.

Phase 3 of Open Finance, rolling out in late 2025, will integrate real-time payment systems with investment portfolios, enabling seamless, low-cost remittances and robo-advisory tools.

By 2030, the BCB aims for universal coverage, where even unbanked rural populations can access services via mobile apps.

This citizen-centered pivot aligns with global trends, positioning Brazil as a leader in the Global South’s fintech evolution.

Galípolo noted,

“Intelligence in finance isn’t about algorithms alone; it’s about amplifying human potential.”

Complementing this milestone, the 2025 RIS Report serves as a strategic blueprint for sustainability and equity.

Titled “Steps Toward a More Inclusive and Sustainable Financial System,” the report synthesizes two years of data from Brazil’s financial inclusion agenda, launched in 2020.

It reveals encouraging progress: financial inclusion rates have climbed to 82% among adults, up from 70% in 2020, driven by Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system, which now processes 3 billion transactions monthly.

The report’s core outlines actionable steps across four pillars: access, education, protection, and green finance.

For inclusion, it recommends expanding digital literacy programs in favelas and indigenous communities, targeting a 90% inclusion rate by 2027.

Sustainability takes center stage with mandates for banks to allocate 15% of portfolios to green bonds by 2026, addressing Brazil’s vulnerability to climate risks like Amazon deforestation.

Key findings expose gaps—women and certain minorities still face 10-15% higher rejection rates for loans—prompting recommendations for bias-auditing AI lending models.

Notable achievements include the RIS Fund’s $500 million injection into microfinance, potentially benefiting entrepreneurs.

Challenges, such as digital divides in remote areas, are met with hybrid solutions: solar-powered ATMs and offline verification tech.

The report’s forward-looking stance integrates ESG metrics into regulatory scoring, incentivizing banks to prioritize social impact.

Together, these updates paint a cohesive picture of Brazil’s financial ecosystem evolution.

Open Finance provides the technological backbone, while the RIS Report released by the central bank highlights ethical guardrails.

Galípolo’s words resonate: in an era of inequality and environmental urgency, finance must aim to serve the ubannked and underbanked.

As Brazil navigates global headwinds—from inflation to geopolitical shifts—these initiatives aim for resilience and financial inclusion.