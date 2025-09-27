Banco Santander Announces Initiative to Support Investment Banking, Introduces Digital Assets Trading

This past week, Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) made several announcements including insights on the UK housing market, initiatives to support the investment banking sector, and the introduction of digital assets trading services for a certain group of clients.

From exposing the hidden costs of UK‘s housing crisis to opening doors for young talent in investment banking and venturing into cryptocurrency trading, these updates underscore Santander’s commitment to innovation, economic reform, and inclusive growth.

As of this month, these initiatives not only highlight the banking institution’s seemingly forward-thinking ethos but also address pressing global issues head-on.

Perhaps the most interest update comes from Santander’s latest research, which lays unveils the toll of the UK’s antiquated housing system on the national economy.

The research report estimates that failed property transactions drain at least £1.5 billion annually—far exceeding previous government figures.

Drawing on independent analysis by WPI Economics and a survey of over 2,000 consumers by JL Partners, the study aims to break down the issues: £560 million in direct consumer losses from non-recoverable fees, such as mortgage arrangements and solicitors’ costs, with the average failed deal costing buyers £1,240.

Alarmingly, one in five affected individuals loses over £2,000, and 530,000 transactions collapse each year in England and Wales alone.

But the ripple effects appear to extend beyond wallets.

The report attributes £950 million in broader economic harm, including £380 million in lost work productivity as buyers juggle stressful searches during office hours, £400 million from diminished wellbeing, and £170 million in squandered leisure time.

With 23% of aspiring homeowners facing collapse—43% after the three-month mark—the system’s century-old framework fosters delays, gazumping, and poor data sharing, stifling workforce mobility and housing liquidity.

This misallocation leaves growing families in undersized homes and hampers regional economic shifts.

The human cost is equally stark: 54% of buyers endure constant stress, rising to 64% for those with failed deals, alongside spikes in anxiety (57%), sleep disruption (49%), and relationship strains (26%).

David Morris, Head of Homes at Santander UK, said:

“Buying a home should be a moment of excitement and hope, but for too many people, it’s an uncertain and exhausting process that drains their mental, emotional, and physical health.”

To address this, Santander urges bold reforms: digitizing processes, curbing predatory practices like gazundering, mandating upfront data disclosure, and establishing a government-led central property database.

A Smart Data Working Group and AI incentives could turbocharge efficiency, potentially unlocking billions in untapped growth.

Shifting gears to opportunity for new talent entering the market, Santander is opening the doors of investment banking to the next generation.

In partnership with Universia, the bank has unveiled over 300 global positions through its Santander CIB Summer Internship and Graduate Programs.

Aimed at penultimate-year undergraduates, recent graduates, and final-year master’s students, these roles span more than 10 countries and immerse participants in sectors like capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, and treasury management.

The eight-week Summer Internship targets penultimate-year undergrads or first-year master’s candidates, offering hands-on projects in Global Banking, Markets, or Transaction Banking, complete with mentorship and a fast-track to the graduate scheme.

The year-long Graduate Program, meanwhile, catapults final-year students into real client transactions, honing skills in a collaborative, innovative environment.

Applications close on November 30, 2025, via the Santander CIB careers portal.

Beatriz López-Rioboó, Santander CIB’s Global Head of HR, emphasizes:

“We’re committed to developing the best young talent. We look for bold profiles with critical thinking, a global vision, and a passion for transforming the financial industry.”

Ramón Rodríguez of Universia adds that these programs equip graduates to thrive in a cutthroat job market, fostering innovation that could redefine finance.

Finally, in a nod to crypto adoption, Santander’s fully digital arm, Openbank, has launched a cryptocurrency trading service—starting in Germany and soon expanding to Spain.

Customers can now buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano within the platform, ditching the hassle of external transfers.

Compliant with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, the service aims to ensure investor safeguards, competitive 1.49% fees (minimum €1 per trade), and zero custody costs.

Future updates aim to add more cryptos and inter-coin conversions, integrating with Openbank’s ecosystem of 3,000 stocks, funds, ETFs, and an AI-driven broker for stock insights.

Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto at Grupo Santander, says,