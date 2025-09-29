Euroclear and Clearstream Aim to Digitize Eurobond Market

In a significant week for the European financial infrastructure ecosystem, recent announcements coming from Euroclear underscore the accelerating shift toward digital efficiency in capital markets.

Earlier this month, Novo Banco, one of Portugal’s largest lenders, selected Euroclear FundsPlace as its fund distribution platform, so that it can keep streamlining operations for its mutual fund depot.

Also more recently in September, Euroclear joined forces with rival Clearstream to unveil a blueprint for digitizing the €14 trillion Eurobond market, including dematerialized issuance starting in 2026.

These developments signal a broader pivot to automation, transparency, and blockchain-ready standards, poised to reshape how issuers, investors, and intermediaries interact across borders.

The Eurobond digitization initiative represents a collaboration between the world’s international central securities depositories (ICSDs).

Eurobonds—debt securities issued in a currency not native to the issuer’s country—underpin an ecosystem involving over 12,000 issuers across 130 nations, governed by more than 50 legal frameworks and denominated in up to 100 currencies.

Historically reliant on physical certificates stored in vaults, the market has grappled with inefficiencies, fragmentation, and risks like forgery or loss. Clearstream (a Deutsche Börse subsidiary) and Euroclear are addressing these head-on by eliminating paper.

From the first quarter of 2026, all new Eurobond issuances will transition to fully dematerialized form, creating electronic records that enhance security and accessibility.

Complementing this, the duo is introducing the Issuance & Processing Taxonomy (IPT), a new industry-wide data standard designed to automate and harmonize processes from issuance to settlement.

Compatible with APIs and other digital channels, the IPT aligns with the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA) Bond Data Taxonomy (BDT), reducing silos and enabling seamless data exchange.

In December 2025, it will expand to incorporate a token taxonomy for distributed-ledger technology (DLT), laying groundwork for tokenized bonds and blockchain integration.

The benefits are profound. Digitization promises faster trading cycles, slashing operational costs tied to physical storage and handling.

It bolsters resilience against theft or errors while providing a transparent, auditable electronic ownership trail.

Isabelle Delorme, Euroclear’s Head of Product Strategy & Innovation, noted,

“This joint initiative represents a significant milestone for the Eurobond market… Our new taxonomy is a game changer for clients wanting to use APIs to issue Eurobonds and preparing to issue tokenized bonds.”

Jens Hachmeister, Head of Issuer Services & New Digital Markets, said:

“The digitisation of the Eurobond market is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the ICSDs and across the industry,” positioning Eurobonds as a “blueprint for stronger European capital markets.”

This push arrives amid regulatory tailwinds, including the EU’s Digital Finance Strategy, which encourages DLT adoption to modernize post-trade services.

Analysts view it as a proving ground for broader asset class transformations, potentially unlocking trillions in efficiency gains.

Yet challenges persist: harmonizing diverse legal regimes and ensuring interoperability with legacy systems will test the ICSDs’ resolve.

Complementing these macro shifts, Novo Banco’s adoption of Euroclear FundsPlace highlights grassroots digital adoption in fund management.

FundsPlace, Euroclear’s end-to-end platform, connects over 2,500 global clients and automates everything from order routing to trailer fee collection.

For Novo Banco, which manages a mutual fund portfolio, this means centralized distribution, while hopefully cutting complexity and boosting responsiveness.

Elisabete Pereira, the bank’s Executive Director, says,

“Partnering with Euroclear FundsPlace is a key step in our strategy to simplify and enhance our fund distribution operations. This collaboration allows us to deliver greater efficiency and value to our clients.”

Vincent Clause, Euroclear’s Global Head of Funds Strategy and Product Expansion, hailed the move as a “significant milestone,” reinforcing ties with Novo Banco and leveraging Euroclear’s post-acquisition prowess from Inversis, a Spanish fund services firm.

By standardizing processes, FundsPlace not only aims to trim costs but also enhances investor transparency—critical in an era of rising ESG scrutiny and retail fund growth.

Together, these updates paint a cohesive vision: a digitized financial backbone where Eurobonds flow in a frictionless manner and funds distribute with precision.

As Europe eyes sustainable growth amid geopolitical flux, Euroclear and Clearstream’s leadership could catalyze a more inclusive, resilient market.

With dematerialization on the horizon and platforms like FundsPlace scaling operations, stakeholders from Lisbon to Luxembourg could gain from this.