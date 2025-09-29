Polus Capital Management Secures €450M for New CLO

Polus Capital Management, an investment management firm specializing in alternative credit strategies, has announced the closing of Cairn CLO XX at €450 million.

This milestone underscores Polus’ position as a key player supporting a Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) management platform in Europe and highlights its continued growth in the leveraged credit market.

The closing of Cairn CLO XX marks a significant step in advancing Polus’ European leveraged credit strategy, reinforcing its reputation for delivering investment solutions.

Polus Capital Management has built a presence in the alternative credit space, with a focus on three investment verticals: Leveraged Credit, Special Situations, and Structured Credit.

These verticals allow Polus to invest across the capital structure and liquidity spectrum, providing solutions that aim to meet the diverse needs of its investors.

The firm’s expertise in navigating complex credit markets has positioned it as a trusted partner for institutional investors seeking exposure to high-yield opportunities in Europe and other regions.

The Cairn CLO XX, valued at €450 million, represents a continuation of Polus’ track record in the CLO market.

CLOs, which pool high-yield loans and package them into securities, have become a cornerstone of Polus’ Leveraged Credit strategy.

By closing Cairn CLO XX, Polus demonstrates its ability to attract capital and execute transactions in a competitive market.

This achievement reflects the firm’s approach to portfolio construction, credit selection, and active management, which are critical to delivering consistent returns for investors.

Polus’ Leveraged Credit strategy focuses on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the European high-yield loan market.

By leveraging its deep market knowledge and proprietary research, Polus constructs diversified portfolios that balance risk and reward.

The firm’s ability to navigate market cycles and capitalize on dislocations has been a key driver of its success.

Cairn CLO XX is a testament to Polus’ expertise in structuring CLOs that appeal to a broad range of investors, from insurance companies to pension funds, seeking stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns.

In addition to its Leveraged Credit vertical, Polus’ Special Situations strategy targets opportunities in distressed or undervalued assets, where the firm can unlock value through active management and restructuring.

Meanwhile, its Structured Credit vertical focuses on asset-backed securities and other complex instruments, further diversifying its investment offerings.

This approach allows Polus to adapt to changing market conditions and deliver consistent performance across its portfolios.

The closing of Cairn CLO XX comes at a time when the European CLO market is experiencing steady demand, driven by attractive yields and a favorable macroeconomic environment.

Despite challenges such as rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties, Polus has demonstrated resilience and agility in managing its CLO platform.

The firm’s investment professionals bring expertise in credit markets, enabling Polus to identify opportunities and manage risks effectively.

Furthermore, Polus’ commitment to transparency and alignment with investor interests has fostered long-term partnerships with its clients.

Looking ahead, Polus Capital Management is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for alternative credit strategies in Europe.

As the firm continues to expand its footprint in leveraged credit, special situations, and structured credit, Polus remains committed to delivering solutions that aim to drive value for its investors.

With its diversified investment approach, experienced team, and disciplined execution, Polus is set to continue its role in the evolving alternative credit landscape.