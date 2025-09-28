Private Markets : Clearstream Adds BlackRock Funds to Platform

Private markets have emerged as an enabler of diversified investment strategies, offering higher yields and resilience amid economic uncertainties.

However, barriers such as complex processing, regulatory hurdles, and limited distribution channels have long restricted access for everyday wealth managers and investors.

A partnership announced on September 24, 2025, between Clearstream—a post-trade services provider under the Deutsche Börse Group—and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) aims to address these barriers.

By integrating BlackRock’s suite of alternative investment funds onto Clearstream’s robust platform, this collaboration is set to democratize private markets, making them more accessible across Europe, the UK, and Asia Pacific.

At its core, the initiative leverages Clearstream Fund Services’ distribution infrastructure, including its flagship Vestima platform, to streamline the handling of BlackRock’s private market offerings.

Vestima, which supports order execution, settlement, and custody for over 245,000 funds across more than 55 global markets, will now encompass BlackRock’s private markets solutions.

These include the BlackRock Multi-Alternatives Growth Fund and the BlackRock Private Equity Fund, launched in December 2024 under the EU’s ELTIF 2.0 framework—the industry’s evergreen platform designed for perpetual, liquid access to illiquid assets like infrastructure, private credit, private equity, and real estate.

BlackRock, managing over $600 billion in client assets across private markets and alternatives as of July 15, 2025, brings expertise to the initiative.

The firm’s strategies span a broad spectrum, from sustainable infrastructure to multi-asset alternatives, catering to institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking long-term growth.

By partnering with Clearstream, BlackRock aims to extend these opportunities beyond elite circles.

For Clearstream, this move reinforces its position as a pivotal enabler in the alternatives ecosystem.

The company services close to €4 trillion in traditional funds and €300 billion in private and alternative funds, supported by a network of over 300 partners—many of whom are major global wealth managers.

The addition of BlackRock’s funds enhances Clearstream’s offerings in order routing, asset servicing, custody, and regulatory-compliant KYC frameworks, ensuring seamless, secure distribution at scale.

Moritz Dechow, Head of Distribution for Clearstream Fund Services, emphasized:

“Leveraging Clearstream’s extensive distribution network, advanced digital platform, and expertise in alternative investments will help simplify access to BlackRock’s private market offerings. This exemplifies how we at Clearstream are committed to developing innovative solutions that benefit the entire investment ecosystem.”

The benefits appear to extend beyond the partners involved.

Wealth managers will gain simplified processing for private fund orders, reducing operational friction and compliance risks.

Investors, in turn, can more easily diversify portfolios with alternatives that historically outperformed public markets during volatility—private credit, for instance, has delivered annualized returns of 8-12% in recent years, outpacing bonds.

This partnership addresses a critical pain point: traditional distribution models often exclude smaller players due to high minimums and paperwork.

By digitizing and scaling access, Clearstream and BlackRock aim to accelerate the shift toward private assets, projected to reach $20 trillion globally by 2030 according to Preqin data.

As regulatory frameworks like ELTIF 2.0 mature, we may expect more asset managers to tap post-trade solution providers like Clearstream for hybrid solutions blending liquidity with private upside.