Grays Peak Capital Introduces $500M Private Credit Fund II

Grays Peak Capital, a boutique investment firm specializing in government and defense sectors, has announced the launch of its Grays Peak Private Credit Fund II, targeting $500 million in capital commitments.

This expansion underscores the seemingly growing appetite for tailored financing solutions that enable contractors to deliver on high-stakes national security imperatives.

Founded in 2020, Grays Peak Capital has carved a niche in providing flexible, asset-backed lending to lower-middle-market companies embedded in the U.S. government contracting ecosystem.

The firm’s debut fund, Grays Peak Private Credit Fund I, is said to have established a reputation for reliability, closing at $250 million and deploying capital into a portfolio of loans supporting everything from cybersecurity enhancements to advanced munitions production.

Building on this foundation, Fund II represents a doubling down—aiming to scale operations while maintaining the personalized service that has become Grays Peak’s hallmark.

At the core of Fund II’s strategy is a laser focus on “mission-critical” lending.

This means prioritizing financings that directly fuel programs essential to defense readiness, such as supply chain resilience for unmanned aerial systems, rapid prototyping for next-generation weapons, or IT modernization for federal agencies.

In a sector where traditional bank lending often falls short due to regulatory complexities and long payment cycles, Grays Peak steps in with structures like unitranche facilities, delayed-draw term loans, and bridge financing.

These tools not only bridge funding gaps but also align with the unique cadence of government contracts, where reimbursements can lag by months or years.

The team’s multidisciplinary approach—blending financial acumen with on-the-ground insights from former DoD officials—allows Grays Peak to underwrite deals that others might overlook, such as those involving classified technologies or international alliances.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the defense industry.

With the U.S. federal budget allocating record sums to modernization—over $850 billion in fiscal 2025 alone—contractors face opportunities, yet capital constraints persist.

Private credit funds like Grays Peak’s are filling this void, offering yields often exceeding 10-12% while providing downside protection through collateral in specialized assets like intellectual property or government receivables.

For limited partners, including family offices and endowments drawn to impact investing, Fund II aims for both financial upside and alignment with national priorities, from countering adversarial threats to bolstering domestic manufacturing under the CHIPS Act.

Critics might argue that concentrating on defense raises ethical questions in a polarized environment, but proponents counter that such lending sustains jobs, innovation, and deterrence.

Grays Peak‘s track record suggests a balanced path: selective, transparent, and mission-driven.

As fundraising ramps up, the firm eyes a first close by mid-2026, with early commitments signaling institutional interest.