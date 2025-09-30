BNPL Fintech Klarna Reports New Milestone for its Debit-first Card in the US

Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, announced that over a million Americans have signed up to its debit-first Klarna Card in 11 weeks, showing that today’s shopper ”demands payments options that are simple, transparent, and on their terms.”

Launched in the US on 4 July, the Klarna Card has reportedly resonated with consumers looking for more freedom in ”how they pay, whether paying instantly with debit or spreading the cost over time.”

Americans are signing up for the card at ”a rate of 13,000 a day, hitting a peak of 50,000 sign-ups on 23 September.”

By combining the everyday convenience of ”a debit card with the flexibility Klarna is known for, the Klarna Card empowers shoppers to stay in control and pay on their own terms, anywhere they choose to shop.”

David Sandström, Klarna’s Chief Marketing Officer, said,

“The amazing response to our card in the US shows just how strong the demand is for a fairer, more transparent way to pay. With the Klarna Card, consumers get the best of both worlds: the simplicity of a debit card with the flexibility of credit.”

With demand continuing to accelerate, the Klarna Card is poised to “become one of the most significant product launches in Klarna’s 20-year history.”

As covered earlier this year, Klarna has recently announced significant updates in securing funding and expanding its technological footprint, positioning itself for substantial growth in key markets.

The Buy Now Pay Later fintech finalized two major financial agreements and revealed plans to integrate its payment services into Google Chrome’s autofill feature.

In a new deal, Klarna secured a €1.4 billion structured financing facility with Santander Bank.

This agreement, one of the largest of its kind in Europe, is designed to fuel Klarna’s growth across multiple regions, particularly in Europe, by providing flexible capital to support its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offerings.

The facility allows Klarna to scale its operations, meeting consumer demand for flexible payment solutions.

By partnering with Santander, Klarna gains access to a robust financial framework that supports its ambition to expand its market share while maintaining a focus on sustainable growth.

This deal underscores Klarna’s ability to attract more financial partners, reinforcing its position as a key player in the fintech sector.

The collaboration is expected to enhance Klarna’s ability to offer seamless payment experiences to consumers, particularly in markets where BNPL adoption is accelerating.