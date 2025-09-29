Crypto + Traditional Securities: Robinhood Hits New All Time Highs

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is hitting new all-time highs for its shares.

Currently, Robinhood is trading at around $132 per share, up over 8% on the day, surpassing its 52-week high.

Robinhood started the year at around $39 a share, so it has risen over 250% year to date.

Robinhood is a modern spin on the brokerage landscape, trailblazing a path for incumbents to follow. Beyond traditional securities, Robinhood also offers crypto trading, AI investing, and neobank services like cards. Robinhood is also providing access to private markets.

Another new service is the event-driven marketplace as demand increases for this type of trading from its users.

Robinhood went public in 2021 at $38 a share. Clearly, the change in administration with the crypto-friendly Trump team provides a sharp contrast to the anti-innovation Biden administration.

It should be clear to legacy brokers that they need to step up their game, as the younger generation prefers a one-stop shop for all their financial needs, and Robinhood is providing this. Meanwhile, legacy platforms have struggled to adapt, displaying an inability to change due to poor leadership.