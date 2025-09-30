European Insurtech wefox Focuses on Business Growth with Key Appointment

wefox Holding AG announced the appointment of Dieter Bartl as its new Group Chief Financial Officer effective 1 October 2025. This update comes after the company reported new funding earlier this year, and after selling its Italian business operations (claiming it was part of restructuring).

Bartl will also become a member of the Group’s Executive Committee “subject to regulatory approvals.”

With his experience in international financial services and a entrepreneurial track record, Bartl will help “drive the Group’s next phase of profitable growth.”

Dieter Bartl is a financial services executive “with more than 25 years of leadership experience in insurance, banking, and technology.”

He has held senior finance and business development roles “at multinational financial services companies including Zurich Insurance and Prudential plc. Bartl also served as Group CEO of ASSEPRO, an insurance broker in the SME market.”

Most recently, he has advised “financial institutions and private equity firms.”

At wefox, Bartl will support “the next phase of growth in line with the Group’s strategy to focus on smart insurance distribution services and MGA business, building on its positions in Austria, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.”

The current Group CFO, Alexander Bayliss, has “decided to leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.”

Joachim Müller, Group CEO of wefox, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Dieter Bartl as our new Group CFO. His extensive industry knowledge and expertise in finance, business development, and distribution management, as well as his proven entrepreneurial spirit, will be instrumental in advancing our ambitions for profitable growth and accelerating the execution of our new strategy. At the same time, we would like to thank Alexander Bayliss for his valuable contributions to wefox, especially his key role in the Group’s successful refinancing. We wish him every success in the future.”

wefox is a European insurance platform combining “smart insurance distribution and Managing General Agent (MGA) services.”

With market positions in Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland, wefox works closely “with insurance carriers and a broad network of distribution partners to offer differentiated customer propositions and create value for all stakeholders.”