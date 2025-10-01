Deutsche Börse Group and Circle to Support Stablecoin Adoption in Europe

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the use of Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins “within Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure.”

This agreement in Europe aims to deliver new solutions for market participants by “connecting token-based payment networks with traditional financial market infrastructure.”

It also marks a key step in advancing the regulated adoption of stablecoins across European markets.

This initiative is enabled by “the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the world’s regulatory framework for crypto assets.”

Circle was reportedly the first major global issuer “to achieve compliance with MiCAR, underscoring its commitment to Europe as a key region for digital financial innovation.”

The parties intend to initially focus on “the listing and trading of stablecoins on 360T’s digital exchange 3DX and via institutional crypto provider Crypto Finance, both part of Deutsche Börse Group.”

In addition, the collaboration will “enable institutional-grade digital asset custody via Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade business Clearstream, leveraging the German entity of Crypto Finance as sub-custodian.”

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, said:

“Together with Deutsche Börse Group, we’re planning to advance the use of regulated stablecoins across Europe’s market infrastructure—reducing settlement risk, lowering costs, and improving efficiency for banks, asset managers, and the wider market. As clear rules take hold across Europe, aligning our regulated stablecoins, EURC and USDC, with trusted venues will unlock new products and streamline workflows across trading, settlement, and custody.”

‍As an international exchange organization and market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures “that capital markets are fair, transparent, reliable, and stable.”

With its wide range of products, services, and technologies, the Group organizes “safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.”

Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain.

This includes the provision of “indices, data, software, SaaS, and analytical solutions, as well as admission, trading, and clearing.”

Additionally, it comprises services “for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments, and the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops IT solutions and offers IT systems worldwide.”

With nearly 16,000 employees, the Group is headquartered “in the financial center of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main and has a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Sydney ”

Circle is a global financial technology firm “that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide.”

Circle is building the world’s stablecoin network, and issues, “through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins.”

Circle provides a suite of financial and technology services “that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.”