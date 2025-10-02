Swiss Stock Exchange SIX Announces Axxion as Issuer of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

SIX announces Axxion as a new issuer of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the listing of the Frankfurter UCITS-ETF – Modern Value.

This launch expands investment opportunities for Swiss and international investors, highlights SIX’s commitment “to diversity and quality in its ETF marketplace, and further strengthens its position as a leading European ETF venue.”

The Frankfurter UCITS-ETF – Modern Value “tracks the Frankfurter Modern Value index, which selects 25 companies from around the globe.”

The index selects firms based on “expected shareholder returns, strong ownership structures, and business models.”

All index constituents are equally weighted, “providing diversified exposure across sectors and regions.”

With this ETF, investors gain access to “a portfolio of global companies selected for their strong fundamentals and competitive advantages.”

With this launch, SIX now hosts 33 ETF issuers “offering a total of 2,093 ETFs – making it one of Europe’s most dynamic and diverse ETF marketplaces.”

So far this year, 241 new ETFs have “been listed at SIX Swiss Exchange.”

ETF trading turnover has reached “CHF 87.6 billion year-to-date (per 26 September 2025), marking an 53.9% increase over the first nine months of the previous year.”

Over the same period, the overall number “of ETF transactions has grown by 36.2% to 2.4 million.”

Stefan Schneider, Chairman of the Board, Axxion S.A. comments:

“The Swiss market plays a key strategic role for us as we continue to expand the presence of Axxion and AXX.ETF across Europe and strengthens our position as a trusted international partner for bespoke ETF solutions.”

Philipp Prömm, Head of Sales and Marketing, Shareholder Value Management AG, adds:

“The Frankfurt UCITS ETF – Modern Value is among the true pioneers of actively managed ETFs and resonates strongly with both private and institutional investors. With its listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, we are sending a strong message: sound investment principles and innovative execution are inseparable.”

David Smith, Head ETF Sales, Exchanges, SIX, concludes:

“The addition of the Frankfurter UCITS ETF – Modern Value further enriches our offering and demonstrates our commitment to providing investors with access to innovative and high-quality investment solutions.”

Axxion supports the “implementation of investment ideas.”

Asset managers, family offices and institutional initiators “can launch their own private-label funds or ETFs with Axxion in Germany, Luxembourg or Liechtenstein.”

The offering covers “equities, bonds, mixed portfolios and specialized strategies, managed either actively or passively: Founded in 2001 as an owner-managed and independent service management company in Luxembourg, Axxion works closely with fund initiators from the initial fund launch through to distribution.”

The company emphasizes quality, trust and fairness, “providing tailored and flexible services throughout the collaboration process.”

SIX offers the full spectrum of international ETF services “along its value chain as a unique one-stop shop, including creation, redemption, listing, trading and custody as well as high-quality market, index and reference data distribution.”