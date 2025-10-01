Brian Quintenz No Longer Poised to Become Chairman of CFTC

Brian Quintenz, a former CFTC Commissioner, has had his nomination pulled from consideration for the Chairman role at the Commission. The White House acknowledged the decision last night, according to multiple reports.

Nominated in February, Quintenz was a staunch supporter of the emerging digital asset sector and was poised to lead the agency at a crucial time as regulations were adapted to enable crypto innovation. Yet, recent disputes with prominent crypto insiders may have impacted the White House’s decision to remove Quintenz from the approval process.

Recently, Quintenz shared personal texts with Tyler Winklevoss, founder of Gemini, expressing his concern that Winklevoss was lobbying the President to pull his nomination. While there has been no confirmation that this is true, Quintenz may have inadvertently sealed his fate to be removed from consideration to lead the CFTC.

The Hill reported that other potential nominees were already under review, including former CFTC official Josh Sterling, Michael Selig, chief counsel to the SEC’s crypto task force, and Tyler Williams, counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.