NYSE Meets with SEC to Discuss Tokenized Securities, Crypto

Tokenized securities, also known as digital securities, will soon become increasingly ubiquitous. However, before the widespread adoption of these digital assets occurs, regulators and operators need to address several issues, as digital securities can incorporate more features and functionality than their analog counterparts. And certain crypto products may not be deemed to be securities.

Last week, representatives from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and its parent firm, the International Exchange (ICE), met with SEC leadership to discuss digial assets.

Discussion topics included “novel” assets, or the ability to issue and trade a new legion of digital assets. By using technology, assets that were previously difficult to issue and trade will now be automated. The only hurdles are the imagination of issuers and the regulations that harken back to the previous century.

The SEC has already indicated that regulated exchanges, such as the NYSE, may trade crypto products that are not deemed to be securities. Eventually, all primary, secondary, and private digital asset offerings will be able to take place on a single marketplace.

While the entire process may take some time, the SEC, under the leadership of Chairman Paul Atkins, contrasts sharply with the previous SEC Chairman, who effectively decided that all crypto was bad and innovation and change would not occur, at least during his tenure.