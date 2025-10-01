The Top Ten Issuers by Valuation Increase Who Raised on Republic Europe

Investment crowdfunding is not just defined by enabling private firms to raise growth capital but by how these offerings perform for investors. Over time, if investors learn that investing in private securities is a bad decision, this sector of Fintech will stumble. CI has always thought that for securities crowdfunding to succeed, the three constituent parties in the deal must be successful: Issuers must be able to raise growth capital effectively, platforms must be profitable, and investors must generate a return on their investments (on a portfolio basis).

One of the challenges to this paradigm is that most platforms do not share their wins and losses. One that does is Republic Europe (formerly Seedrs) due to its secondary trading platform.

While not all issuers permit their shares to be traded, many do. This provides heightened transparency for this private securities marketplace, as it shows both winners and losers – firms that have lost value or failed.

While shares are not always available to trade and the valuation may be relatively small, the secondary market sets a good example for other platforms to follow.

So which firms have generated potential returns for investors? As measured by “Indicative Valuation” (explained on the site), these are the top ten winners that have raised funding on Republic Europe:

Business Sort By: Trending Indicative Valuation Change(%) Land Technologies Ltd £160.9M 7454.8% Revolut £27.9B 5022% Daredevil Project £46.7M 4221.9% LANDBAY £93.6M 3339.9% Oddbox £109.5M 3087.1% DeskLodge £3.1M 2400% Disperse £42M 2354.9% Peckwater Brands £80.9M 2133.8% TRUSTEDIQ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED £7.7M 1960% Hydro Wind Energy £107.1M 1647.1%