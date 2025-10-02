Instant Tokenization of Stocks Introduced by Alpaca

Instant tokenization of US stocks is now possible, according to an update from Alpaca.

Alpaca’s Instant Tokenization Network (ITN), a new infrastructure product has been in the works behind the scenes, the company noted.

Currently powering many of the global tokenization solutions, with ITN, their partners can now:

Instantly mint and redeem tokenized shares in-kind, without settlement delays, 24/7

Reduce costs and increase speed, eliminating the need to sell and repurchase the asset for cash

Increase certainty of par conversion between shares and tokens, minimizing risk from automated strategies at scale

As stated in the update from Alpaca, the industry needed a solution that bridged traditional finance or TradFi and DeFi (decentralized finance), and their new infrastructure provides that solution.

Head of Crypto, Arush Sehgal, said this about the future of tokenization at Alpaca:

“Rather than traditional securities or pure crypto tokens, tokenized assets should be seen as something entirely new, requiring a whole new infrastructure stack to be built for them. In-kind creation and redemption is a significant step forward, but it’s only the first step. We’re building further tools to help developers bridge traditional and crypto rails compliantly with investor protections and market integrity at the core.”

As clarified in the update, Alpaca Securities and Alpaca Crypto do not conduct tokenization of assets.

Together they aim to provide technology and services that support third party partners who carry out the tokenization process.

Tokenization on the blockchain is the process of creating digital tokens on a distributed ledge tech or DLT network that represent ownership or rights to a tangible or intangible real-world asset, like real estate, fine art, or various types of financial instruments.

These tokens aim to provide increased liquidity, allow for fractional ownership by breaking down large assets into smaller, tradable units, and offer a more transparent, immutable record of ownership and transactions on the blockchain.