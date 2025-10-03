Zumo CEO Shares Perspective on Bank of England’s Shift Towards More Positive Stance on Stablecoins

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey‘s change in stance towards stablecoins has not gone unnoticed by industry professionals. Zumo‘s Founder and CEO Nick Jones said this latest move suggests the Bank of England’s long-held skepticism towards digital assets is beginning to dissipate, and it’s a welcome change in direction from its proposals to impose strict limits on the ownership of stablecoins.

According to Nick Jones of Zumo, this would damage the United Kingdom‘s competitiveness as a financial hub and put it at a disadvantage when compared to other jurisdictions.

Jones added:

“Bailey is now finally recognising the fact that digital assets can coexist with fiat currencies in a reimagined future financial system, and by announcing an upcoming consultation on stablecoins he is opening the door to the industry collaboration that will be critical to ensuring the UK can indeed reap the benefits.”

He also mentioned:

“He’s absolutely right to say that appropriate regulation is needed; many working in the industry have been calling for new legislation for years now to provide them with the right regulatory conditions to unlock growth. We’ve seen the profound impact the GENIUS Act has had on the US market, and now UK firms can hopefully start making inroads into the heavily dollarised digital economy.”

Although these comments seem encouraging, it is worth noting that the UK has been relatively slow to take action when it comes to adopting digital assets and stablecoins. Despite these new forms of assets and technologies being digital in nature and more widely accessible than traditional financial instruments, most nations appear to have closely watched how US regulators and businesses respond to these innovations.

With the Trump Administration now leading the charge, other countries appear to be taking digital assets and web3 technologies more seriously. With the rise of stablecoins, it now seem inevitable that these new types of financial tools and assets with become a key part of the global financial system.