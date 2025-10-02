B2B AI Software: AI Venture Builder Raises Money on Republic Europe

AI Venture Builder (AIVB) is a startup that aims to launch B2B AI-driven software. The company states that it will create scalable AI ventures in various industries, including defence, Medtech, fashion, and finance. AIVB is now raising money on Republic Europe.

According to the offering page, AIVB has surpassed its funding hurdle of £600,003 with approximately two weeks remaining in the securities offering.

AIVB is selling shares at a pre-money valuation of £4.4 million. The company has qualified for EIS tax relief. Shares will also be available on Republic’s secondary marketplace following the completion of the funding round.

AIVB reports almost £500,000 in revenue for 2024, having already secured around 20 clients.

AIVB states that it intends to launch around two to three spinouts each year. Each venture is expected to be developed in-house and go from MVP to commercialization.

Matteo Testi, CEO and Co-Founder of AIVB, says they are going beyond the hype and focusing on functional products.

The current funding round on Rebulic is expected to support 50% toward new AI product development and R&D, 20% for expanding the team with AI engineering talent and 30% for go-to-market efforts across.

AIVB is supported by Over Ventures, a European venture advisory firm specializing in alternative financing.

The offering is expected to close in the next two weeks.