Carta Announces Acquisition of Accelex to Provide AI-enabled Data Automation for Capital Allocators

Carta, the software platform for private capital, announced it acquired Accelex, the AI-enhanced data automation platform focused on alternative investments for institutional limited partners.

The acquisition deepens Carta’s commitment to serving its network of 125,000+ Limited Partners by providing more clarity into the drivers of alternative asset portfolio performance.

With their LP Portfolio Analytics suite enabled by Accelex, Carta will allow institutional LPs to automate document collection, effectively scale data extraction, and enhance portfolio analysis across their portfolio from various sources.

LPs have faced inefficient data collection, error-prone manual processes, as well as disjointed reporting—especially for alternative investments like private equity and venture capital.

By bringing together Carta’s platform with Accelex’s LP Portfolio Analytics, LPs experience enhanced automation and reliability with features.

Accelex is said to have gained the trust of capital allocators by offering asset-level transparency and analytics for the industry’s portfolios.

Their capability to integrate data from the portfolio company to the asset allocator represents a key milestone in data connectivity.

Over the next few months, Accelex’s tech will be integrated into Carta’s ecosystem, ensuring migration for Accelex clients while offering access to Carta’s Fund Administration platform, tax solutions, and support.

LPs will aim to benefit from connected reporting and workflow automation across alternative allocations.

As covered, Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners via software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity.

Carta’s fund administration platform supports 9,000+ funds and SPVs representing more than $185B in assets under administration, including fund administration and SPV formation.