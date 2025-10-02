Crypto.com Teams Up with SOL Strategies to Support Treasury Strategy and Enable Validator Integration

Crypto.com has announced a partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (Nasdaq: STKE), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem. According to the announcement, SOL Strategies aims to diversify its custody operations by utilizing Crypto.com Custody for a portion of its treasury operations.

SOL Strategies’ enterprise-grade validator services will also be made available to Crypto.com’s custody clients. Crypto.com Custody, the company’s institutional-grade custody offering, will offer the custodial services. This provides custody services to various institutions and high-net-worth clients via a comprehensive, end-to-end solution.

As previously covered, SOL Strategies Inc. says that it operates at the forefront of blockchain tech advancements and pursues a DAT++ strategy, which combines the firm’s digital asset strategy of acquiring a treasury of Solana with the firm’s revenue-generating validator business.

As recently reported, Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. announced that STSS has expanded its digital asset treasury strategy to include Crypto.com services for its holdings. STSS is an emerging player in digital asset treasury management, with a vision to align or bring together traditional finance with the Solana ecosystem.

The company had announced plans to form a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy and acquired over 2 million SOL.

As part of this collaboration, STSS intends to utilize Crypto.com’s platform, including its institutional-grade custody infrastructure and OTC desk, which offers liquidity, competitive pricing, and discreet execution, to manage its digital asset treasury effectively.

Crypto.com will also integrate various Solana projects, representing a step forward in expanding access to the Solana ecosystem via qualified custodians.

This partnership highlights STSS’s commitment to advancing the growth of the Solana network in alignment with Solana ecosystem participants.