LAB Closes $1.5M Community Round, $LAB Token En Route

LAB, a multi-chain trading infrastructure, recently had a successful funding round on Legion, a platform for early access to ICOs and pre-token sales.

Legion is moving to bring back initial coin offerings. According to their website, they are “going after the IPO market.”

Legion explains:

“The Legion platform is purpose-designed to bring back the best aspects of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) while fixing their most significant flaws.”

The LAB round was set to take place over the weekend of Sept. 19 and ended up attracting more than $15 million in pledges, with a hard cap of $1.5 million raised from over 1,450 participants, according to the company. The process reportedly took less than ten minutes.

LAB is a multi-chain trading terminal and layer that unifies the entire trading experience of discovery, execution, analysis, and rewards into a single platform.

LAB’s first product is a browser-based sidebar terminal that overlays existing platforms, such as Dexscreener, BullX, and GMGN. It integrates directly into traders’ current workflows, with no onboarding friction or switching cost.

This trading terminal can also operate as a sidebar overlay, sitting on top of other popular platforms.

Earlier this year, the company announced the successful closure of its $2.3 million seed round, led by Lemniscap. The round also included participation from TVM Ventures, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Gate Ventures, MEXC Ventures, Kucoin Ventures, Oak Grove Ventures, NewTribe Capital, GSR, Cypher Capital, Castrum Capital, Amber Group and Presto.

The successful round comes as the company prepares for the TGE for its $LAB token in October, marking a major milestone on its roadmap to democratize token launches and accelerate access to decentralized markets. $LAB will be designed to align incentives across traders, holders, and the platform itself.