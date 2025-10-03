Logistics Fintech Reveni Closes €7.5M Series A

Reveni has closed a €7.5M Series A. The Madrid-based company centralizes global sales, returns, and logistics in one dashboard, integrating with major e-commerce platforms to optimize purchase and post-purchase flows. The funding will help strengthen the company’s presence in the UK and the EU, while also enabling them to boost their product and grow their team.

Returns and exchanges pose a significant operational and financial burden for e-commerce brands. Companies must juggle disconnected tools, manage multiple shipping and logistics providers, ensure customer trust, and still protect their margins. Slow refunds, stock mismatches, and poor returns handling often lead to dissatisfied customers, higher costs, and lost opportunities. For businesses operating internationally, the complexity multiplies: cross-border shipping, customs, and varying regulations can significantly disrupt the customer experience.

“We believe the next wave of global commerce won’t be built on legacy systems but on platforms that give brands the power to operate seamlessly across borders. Our goal is to build technology that adapts to an increasingly complex and unpredictable trade environment, helping brands stay resilient where many struggle,” said Fernando Pedraz, co-founder and CEO of Reveni. “This investment round gives us the resources to continue launching solutions the market has never seen before, as we did with instant refunds and instant exchanges, and accelerate our international expansion across Europe. Our ambition is clear: to give every brand, no matter its size, the same capabilities as the world’s largest retailers. It’s another step towards building the global operating system that allows e-commerce to truly scale without borders.”

Founded in 2022, Reveni’s core product addressed reverse logistics, enabling brands to offer instant refunds and exchanges, thereby removing post-sale friction and boosting customer loyalty. Powered by the company’s proprietary risk model, Reveni approves requests in real-time, with no risk to its clients, and fully integrates the process with its e-commerce and logistics systems.

In 2025, Reveni launched Reveni Atlas, its platform for e-commerce brands selling across borders. In today’s complex global landscape, Atlas helps automate and streamline direct international logistics: from real-time calculation of duties and taxes at checkout to customs clearance, fiscal declarations, and end-to-end tracking. Everything with no intermediaries, no hidden fees, and no margin erosion, giving brands complete control, visibility, and true scalability.

Reveni helps businesses save around 25% in logistics costs and 30% on all costs associated with international sales management. Brands using Reveni also report increases in repurchase rates (35%), average order values (19.5%), and retained revenue (30%). Companies like Victoria Beckham, ME+EM, Castore, Ego, Jigsaw, Bella Freud, The Fold, and Hurley are Reveni customers.

The Series A funding round was led by 13books Capital, with participation from JME Ventures, BSV, and Bynd Venture Capital. To date, the company has raised €17.3 million.

Aleksandra Tyurina, principal at 13books Capital, said,

“Our mission is to back the pioneers of tomorrow’s financial technology. Reveni’s platform solves the most challenging of eCommerce pain points, enabling clients to increase their repeat purchase rates, order value, and repurchase speed. We are excited to be partnered for the next phase of Reveni’s growth.”

Reveni was co-founded by Pedraz, who has extensive experience in sales from Geoblink, Pulpomatic, and Glovo; Pablo Molinero (COO), who developed strategy for Iberia, Geoblink, and Pulpomatic; and Gonzalo Martin (CTO), who has significant fintech experience as the former CTO of Aplazame. Reveni has a growing team of 25 and is headquartered in Madrid, with an office in London.