DTCC Digital Assets Names Sullivan Managing Director

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, this week announced the appointment of Thomas Sullivan as managing director of DTCC Digital Assets. Sullivan will report to Nadine Chakar, managing director and global head of DTCC Digital Assets.

Sullivan is responsible for leading and facilitating the development of DTCC Digital Assets’ strategic objectives, driving critical projects and partnering with clients, regulators and market participants to advance the firm’s leadership in digital innovation.

Sullivan brings to DTCC more than 20 years of experience in securities and banking, across operations and innovation. Previously, he was head of business development for digital assets at Société Générale, where he helped establish the firm as a market leader in the issuance, transaction and management of digital-native financial products registered on blockchain. Prior to Société Générale, he was the head of broker-dealer operations at Commerzbank, where he managed securities settlements, securities lending support, and asset servicing.

“As we accelerate DTCC’s leadership in digital asset innovation and deliver trusted infrastructure that bridges traditional finance with emerging blockchain ecosystems, we must advance our solutions and seek opportunities to collaborate with clients, regulators, and fintech partners to drive meaningful transformation across the financial landscape,” added Chakar. “Thomas’ appointment reinforces our commitment to doing just that. His proven experience in advancing blockchain solutions for the benefit of the industry, along with his innovative and collaborative approach, will enable us to continue to advance our offerings and ultimately deliver the TradFi / DeFi ecosystem of the future.”

“I am honored to be joining DTCC at such a pivotal time for the industry, when the TradFi and DeFi worlds begin to converge and digital assets take hold across the ecosystem,” said Sullivan. “I am excited to collaborate with my colleagues and across the industry and look forward to seeing what we collectively achieve in the years to come.”