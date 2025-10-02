Spacecoin Celebrates Space-Based Blockchain Transaction

This week, Spacecoin announced the successful execution of what it claims is the first blockchain transaction to leave Earth and come back intact via its CTC-0 satellite, marking a major milestone in the development of decentralized satellite internet infrastructure.

The transaction, carried out on the Creditcoin test chain, demonstrates that signed blockchain messages can be transmitted through space while preserving their validity. Unlike terrestrial networks, which remain vulnerable to outages, censorship, and cost barriers, Spacecoin said a decentralized satellite-based system can deliver internet access that is global, censorship-resistant, and independent of monopolies.

In this proof-of-concept, messages were uplinked to Spacecoin’s CTC-0 satellite from Punta Arenas, Chile via S-band radio waves and then re-transmitted from the satellite to a ground station in the Azores, Portugal using store-and-forward relay. The 7,000-kilometre transmission was successfully validated on the Creditcoin network, confirming both the satellite’s relay capability and the integrity of the Spacecoin protocol implementation.

The demonstration was in collaboration with EnduroSat, a European nanosatellite firm that develops modular satellite platforms and recently secured €43 million to expand production and in-orbit services.

“This successful test proves that our vision of trustless, satellite-based internet connectivity is technically viable,” said Adam Wexler, Spacecoin’s director of systems architecture. “We’ve demonstrated that blockchain transactions can maintain their cryptographic integrity when routed through space, which is a fundamental first step in the practical implementation of the Spacecoin Data Network protocols.”

This milestone shows that blockchain transactions can bypass traditional ground internet infrastructure entirely, establishing a foundation for true financial sovereignty. With Spacecoin, users can conduct global peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions through space-based networks, independent of centralized entities, such as banks and payment processors. For the billions of people living in regions with capital controls, restricted financial access, censored networks, or with no or unreliable internet, satellite-routed transactions represent economic freedom.

With CTC-0 proving core functionality, Spacecoin is now preparing to scale. In Q4 2025, the company will deploy an additional three satellites, collectively called CTC-1, to enable inter-satellite handoffs, and expand demonstrations with partners across multiple continents. Through these initial efforts, Spacecoin is looking to lay the foundation for a truly decentralized internet powered in orbit.