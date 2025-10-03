UK SME Lender Love Finance Secures £45M Debt Financing Arrangement

Love Finance, a United Kingdom SME lender and broker, has secured £45 million in its first debt financing arrangement, enabling the company to expand its loan book. The funding package comprises a £35 million revolving credit facility (RCF) from FTSE 250 specialist lender, Paragon Bank, and a £10 million junior medium-term note (MTN) programme from LGB Capital Markets.

This milestone allows Love Finance to lend directly from its own book, accelerating decision-making and widening access to essential capital for SMEs. Founded in 2016, fully bootstrapped and profitable, Love Finance has grown revenue to £9.2 million in 2024 and doubled its team, while providing £300 million in funding to more than 7,000 SMEs across the UK.

Each loan will be principally supported through Paragon Bank’s senior RCF and LGB Capital Markets’ junior MTN programme. Paragon’s Structured Lending division and LGB underpin Love Finance’s lending, while the remainder is provided by the company itself.

Jamie Pickering, co-head of structured lending at Paragon Bank, said their lending division is designed to support high-growth businesses.

“Our latest partnership with Love Finance reflects this mission. By backing innovative lenders like Love Finance, we’re proud to be helping strengthen the resilience and creativity of the UK’s vibrant SME sector, which plays a vital role in driving economic prosperity and regional development.”

Jack Smith, founder and CEO of Love Finance, described the debt financing as a major milestone.