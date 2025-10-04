Global Fintech Airwallex Brings Nordic Currencies to Issuing Customers, Expanding European Operations

Airwallex, a global financial platform for modern businesses, announced the launch of Nordic currencies for its issuing customers, which is described as a key milestone that enhances customer experience across European markets and marks the Fintech firm’s initial step into the Nordic region.

From the time of its launch, Airwallex customers based in the EU will be able to transact directly in Danish Krone (DKK), Norwegian Krone (NOK) and Swedish Krona (SEK), as well as Polish Zloty (PLN).

Now, when card transactions are made using these particular currencies, amounts will be debited from the multi-currency wallets, thus eliminating foreign exchange conversions and delivering significant cost savings for clients.

The move meets demand from EU customers for local currency support, and reflects Airwallex’s interest to serve the Nordic market.

Or Liban, Vice President, Benelux & Middle East at Airwallex, said:

“Enabling Nordic currencies for our issuing customers addresses one of the most frequent requests from our European customers. By enabling direct billing in Nordic currencies, we’re removing friction, reducing costs and making our product more local and relevant for businesses operating in the region and wanting to operate globally.”

Airwallex also announced a $300 million Series F funding round at a $6.2 billion valuation.

Additionally, it announced a partnership with Arsenal Football Club, complementing its existing relationship with Formula One’s McLaren Racing.

Airwallex is building the what it claims is the future of global banking.

As a financial and payments platform for businesses, they provide solutions to manage global payments, business accounts, corporate cards and spend management to embedded financial services.

Built for scale, the platform removes the friction from financial operations – enabling 150,000 businesses, from startups to enterprises, to operate and grow.

Founded in Melbourne and used by brands like BILL, Bolt, Brex, Canva, Deel, Navan and Qantas, Airwallex says it is focused on refining how businesses manage finances and payments.