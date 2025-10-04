Wealthtech Addepar Expands Business Operations with Switzerland Office

Addepar, the tech and data platform serving investment professionals, announced the opening of its office in Geneva, marking its fourth dedicated presence across Europe and the Middle East markets and the latest step in the wealthtech company’s mission to connect the investment sector.

This expansion highlights Addepar’s ongoing commitment to serving clients across Europe and the Middle East, building on existing partnerships with family offices, private banks and other investment firms in the region.

Switzerland’s role as a wealth hub makes it a suitable location for Addepar to broaden its reach and strengthen relationships with various clients.

Companies across the region, from external asset managers to large institutions, are said to be facing FINMA-driven regulatory complexity and client expectations.

As these firms seek to move away from tedious manual processes and antiquated legacy systems, Addepar provides workflows, data accuracy, predictive insights powered by AI and analytics.

Addepar invests $100 million+ annually into research and development, ensuring clients benefit from innovation that addresses their requirements and priorities.

With the opening of Geneva, Addepar adds to its established regional presence in London, Edinburgh, and Dubai.

The company now serves more than 1,300 companies in more than 50 countries.

Regional clients may now expect access to Addepar’s tech and data platform, packaged into solutions that include portfolio reporting, billing, analysis, dashboards, client portal, alternatives data management, cash flow forecasting.

Addepar employs about 250 people across Europe and the Middle East.

The wealthtech firm says that it continues to expand to accommodate demand from clients based in the region.

The Geneva office strengthens Addepar’s network and reinforces its commitment to equipping investment professionals.

Addepar helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients.

Users have entrusted Addepar to enable better investment decisions and advice over the last 10 years.

With client presence in 50+ nations, Addepar’s platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for $8 trillion+ in assets.

Addepar’s platform integrates with over 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a solution for a range of firms / use-cases.

Addepar says that it has adopted a global flexible workforce model with offices based in the cities of New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai and now also Geneva.