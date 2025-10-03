Digital Assets Firm Gemini Strengthens UK Presence with London Office

Digital assets firm Gemini (NASDAQ:GEMI) has opened their first permanent UK office in London.

Gemini noted that this will provide a space for the Gemini team to work cooperatively, collaborate on various initiatives and continue to grow their headcount in one of the world’s fastest-evolving crypto markets.

According to the announcement from the crypto exchange, the UK has been a key market for Gemini’s European operations since their 2020 launch.

This was the time period when Gemini became one of the crypto firms to secure Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and Authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenses.

Since then, they’ve continued developing their product offering for UK customers, having launched ETH and SOL staking.

Gemini’s Head of UK, Daniel Slutzkin, said:

“Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom, and opening an office in London reinforces our commitment to delivering this in the region. With the UK government setting its sights on becoming a global crypto hub, London was a strategic choice for Gemini’s first permanent UK office.”

They added:

“Trust, security, and regulation remain core to Gemini’s identity, guiding our products, growth, and operations. We’ve already built a strong foundation with employees in London across Customer Service, Strategy, Legal/Compliance, and Product, and providing a space where our world-class team can bring these values to life is essential to our mission.”

They’re now said to be actively hiring in the United Kingdom across all departments.

In another update, it was noted that at Gemini, they are committed to building an efficient market for crypto traders.

They claim to believe reliable and low-latency API access to trading systems is necessary for market participants.

To improve the trading experience, Gemini has invested in upgrading API infrastructure and building APIs to offer direct, real-time access to crypto markets.

Gemini is rolling out a streamlined version of Websocket API. This aims to enable clients to stream order book updates, trades, and price movements with low latency, while providing order entry and order updates, and other real-time information.