Wealthfront Submits Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

Wealthfront, a Fintech that claims to be “different” catering to digital natives, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchnage Commission. The company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WLTH.”

Wealthfront joins a growing group of Fintechs that have floated shares on an exchange in 2025.

Wealthfront describes itself as one of the first digital-only financial services solutions providing low-cost diversified portfolios.

Products include cash management, investment advisory, borrowing and lending, and financial planning solutions.

The company reports that clients are primarily digital-native high earners who prioritize savings and wealth accumulation.

“Since inception, our platform assets have grown in-line with the wealth accumulation of these generations. As of July 31, 2025, we had over 1.3 million funded clients, and $88.2 billion in platform assets. Digital natives typically have large liquid savings with long time horizons ahead, and they are undeterred by corrections and bear markets. Clients typically come to Wealthfront seeking a specific solution and, as our trust-based relationship deepens, we gain insights into their evolving needs, in many cases through the data associated with third-party financial accounts they link to our financial planning software. Client engagement and feedback drive our product-led growth strategy and business flywheel. This continuous feedback loop constantly optimizes our platform for our clients’ evolving needs, fueling our historical organic growth. Over the past two fiscal years, over 50% of new clients were referred by existing clients and our annual client retention rate was approximately 95% for each of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.”

Wealthfront reports total revenue of $216.7 million in fiscal 2024 and $308.9 million in fiscal 2025.

For the 6 month period ended July 31, 2024, revenue of $145.9 million and $175.6 million for the six months ended July 31, 2025, representing 20% year-over-year growth.

Net income was reported at $77.0 million in fiscal 2024 and $194.4 million in fiscal 2025.

As stated in the release from the Fintech company, the number of shares to be offered and “the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers. Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, and RBC Capital Markets will act as active book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets will “act as co-managers for the proposed offering.