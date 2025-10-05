RedStone Report: Solana a RWA Hub

A new report from RedStone finds that Solana is now home to more than $13.5 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including stablecoins. Contributing factors include institutional-grade performance, compliance-first tooling, and deeply integrated DeFi infrastructure.

The data, previewed in RedStone’s upcoming Internet Capital Markets on Solana: The RWA Report, reveals that Solana’s real-world asset footprint has grown 350% year-over-year, positioning it as the leading non-EVM blockchain for real-world assets with growing institutional adoption.

Topline real-world asset figures on Solana (as of September 2025):

$13.5 billion-plus in tokenized real-world assets live on-chain

$12.5B billion-plus in stablecoins (USDC leads with 4x Tether’s volume on Solana)

$400 million-plus in tokenized U.S. Treasuries (Ondo, Securitize, OpenEden)

Early momentum in tokenized equities (xStocks, Superstate), real estate, and CLOs

Solana today processes 400ms average finality, < $0.001 median fees, and has maintained 100% uptime over the past 12 months, hosting billions in DeFi volume, payments, and tokenized finance.

The report points to a few key drivers behind Solana’s rapid traction:

Technical edge: High throughput, low latency, and programmable compliance with Solana’s Token-2022 standard

Ecosystem maturity: Robust DeFi protocols (Jupiter, Raydium, Kamino), institutional wallets (Phantom, Fireblocks custody), and live integrations with Stripe, PayPal, Visa, and Circle

Institutional trust: Securitize, Apollo, BlackRock, and Hamilton Lane are actively deploying tokenized products on Solana

Oracle infrastructure: RedStone powering real-world asset oracles and net asset value pricing data across tokenized funds

The Internet Capital Markets vision describes a future where global assets, from sovereign debt to structured credit to equities, are issued, traded, and settled entirely on-chain. With tokenized real-world assets growing at nearly 600% across crypto (excl. stablecoins) and hitting north of $31 billion globally, the trend is accelerating.

Solana’s ability to combine performance with compliance is positioning it as a default real-world asset platform for institutions looking beyond EVM chains. The race is no longer blockchain vs. blockchain- it’s on-chain versus legacy rails.

RedStone is a modular blockchain oracle specializing in yield-bearing assets for DeFi and on-chain finance, with a focus on value-accruing stablecoins, tokenized funds, liquid staking, and restaking tokens. Trusted by Securitize, Ethena, Morpho, Drift, Compound, ether.fi, Lombard, and more, RedStone provides secure, reliable, and customizable data feeds across more than 110 chains.