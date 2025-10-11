Walmart backed Fintech OnePay to Launch Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

OnePay, a financial technology company that is owned by Walmart, is introducing Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services to its mobile app, according sources familiar with the matter and as cited by CNBC.

The Fintech company is said to be working cooperatively with stablecoin and crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash in order to offer custody and trading solutions into via mobile banking application in the coming months.

The latest move means that crypto now being seen as a core offering that exists along with more traditional banking services such as savings accounts, credit cards, and wealth management.

OnePay was developed back in 2021 through a partnership between Walmart and investment company Ribbit Capital with the stated aim of delivering modern and affordable financial solutions.

Its mobile banking app supports features such as an all-digital wallet with Walmart rewards, a high-yield savings account, as well as an easy-to-use debit card.

The infrastructure company is thought to be enabling OnePay’s crypto-related initiatives revealed a $104 million funding round that was led by brokerage company Interactive Brokers.

The round increased the company’s valuation to $1 billion.

Released to app stores in 2020, OnePay’s mobile banking app has become popular on Apple and Google Play.

The app’s expected move into crypto-assets has been unveiled after an earlier report from The Wall Street Journal revealing that Walmart was looking into the launch of its own stablecoin.

In another recent move signaling the maturation of crypto, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has revealed plans to integrate cryptocurrency trading directly into its ETrade brokerage platform. The initiative, set to launch in the first half of 2026, marks a pivotal expansion for the Wall Street firm, which has long navigated the crypto space with caution.

This development comes on the heels of the firm’s strategic investment in Zerohash, a Chicago-based fintech startup specializing in digital asset infrastructure, underscoring a growing convergence between legacy banking and blockchain tech.