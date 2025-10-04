Acuity Knowledge Partners Buys UK-Based Ascent to Broaden AI, Sector Reach

Acuity Knowledge Partners, a London-based provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to financial institutions, has acquired Ascent, a UK company whose software supports AI-driven digital transformation.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Acuity said the transaction will lift its global workforce to more than 6,500 analysts and industry specialists and extend its offerings into new verticals, including reinsurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and retail.

The company currently serves asset managers, corporate and investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and consulting firms.

Founded in 2005 and led by Chief Executive Robert King, Ascent operates across seven European countries and provides technology used by more than 170 clients worldwide to modernise operations and scale digital initiatives.

The acquisition is intended to combine Ascent’s engineering and AI implementation capabilities with Acuity’s domain expertise and proprietary platforms.

Acuity, which supports over 650 financial institutions and consulting companies from 16 locations globally, has been expanding its technology stack this year with new products and partnerships.

Recent launches include Agent Fleet, an agentic-AI platform aimed at accelerating research and workflow automation, and RFP Pulse, a tool designed to streamline proposal processes.

Acuity has also entered a partnership with Databricks to strengthen its data and AI infrastructure.

By adding Ascent, Acuity said it aims to deepen its role in clients’ front-to-back transformations, from data ingestion and analytics to deployment of AI-enabled workflows, while positioning itself to sell into non-financial sectors where demand for compliant, scalable AI solutions is rising.

The company said the combined capabilities are expected to help customers operate more efficiently, unlock human capital and improve margins.

Completion is subject to customary conditions. The firms did not disclose a closing timeline or financial advisers globally.