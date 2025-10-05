Precoro’s AI Assistant Targets Procurement Bottlenecks

Precoro, a procurement centralization and automation platform, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant, a native AI-powered chatbot that gives finance, procurement, and AP teams instant insights from their purchasing data.

Instead of digging through dashboards or waiting on analysts, users can now simply ask questions like, “Which suppliers are overdue?” or “What did we spend on marketing this quarter?” and receive clear, actionable insights in seconds.

With all procurement data consolidated in one platform, the AI Assistant gives teams a real-time view of spend and supplier performance, making it easier to identify trends, reduce risk, and stay in control.

“We noticed that procurement teams were investing too much time in analyzing data,” said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. “So we built the AI Assistant to give every finance and procurement leader the power to act in real time, without waiting on reports or analysts.”

Designed to work out of the box within Precoro, the AI Assistant requires no coding, SQL, or extra setup. It’s available today for all Precoro customers with purchase order or invoice roles.

Users open the assistant from their accounts, apply filters like supplier or period, and type their questions. Common queries include:

“How much cash outflow should we expect in the next 30 days?”

“If our current spending trends continue, will we exceed the annual budget?”

“Where do approvals get stuck most often?”

The AI Assistant delivers clear, reliable answers instantly and lets users go deeper with follow-up questions. All previous queries are saved, making it easy to track trends, refine analysis, and make informed procurement decisions.

Precoro continues to grow, adding capabilities that empower teams to work faster, reduce friction, and gain control over their procurement operations.

“The AI Assistant isn’t the latest step in Precoro’s journey to embed intelligence across procurement operations,” added Zyvolovych. “Our upcoming innovations will further support businesses in consolidating purchasing data, improving spend control, and optimizing supplier relationships.”