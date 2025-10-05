Feedzai’s $75M Round Boosts Valuation Past $2B

Feedzai, an AI-native RiskOps platform for financial crime prevention, announced this week that it is now valued at more than $2 billion following an investment round of approximately $75 million. The new funding welcomes institutional investors Lince Capital, Iberis Capital, and Explorer Investments, with renewed backing from Oxy Capital and Buenavista Equity Partners.

“Fraud isn’t just numbers on a balance sheet. It’s families losing their life savings and businesses losing customers. Protecting people and organizations from financial crime is why we built Feedzai. It’s our steadfast mission to keep commerce safe,” said Nuno Sebastião, co-founder and CEO of Feedzai. “This new investment round enables us to continue driving innovation to defend against whatever comes next, so that every form of payment, even those yet to be imagined, can be trusted and adopted safely.”

Feedzai protects more than 70 billion in annualized payment volume across card transactions and bill payments. The new investment follows a year of rapid growth and innovation marked by significant milestones.

The average financial institution uses disparate tools from up to a dozen different vendors to run its daily financial crime operations. This fragmented approach creates unnecessary complexity and inefficiency, especially as companies grow. The company addresses this challenge by providing a comprehensive financial crime prevention solution that consolidates various point products into a single platform and is increasingly powering more of the financial tech stack within companies as they transition from legacy systems to AI-native systems.

Feedzai’s platform has expanded to cover distinct financial institution product lines, including bank account openings, credit card transactions, transaction monitoring, payments, and more.

“Feedzai’s ability to execute across multiple product lines while scaling globally places them in the elite tier of software companies,” said Vasco Pereira Coutinho, CEO at Lince Capital. “Financial fraud is one of the defining risks of our time, and Feedzai combines proven technology with deep expertise to protect both banks and their customers. With its AI-driven, end-to-end approach to risk operations, (it) is uniquely positioned to transform the industry.”