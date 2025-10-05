Binance Says Thailand Has Ingredients to Become Asia-Pacific Crypto Hub

Thailand has the ingredients to develop into a regional centre for digital assets, according to Binance, which cited regulatory clarity, relatively high public awareness and supportive macroeconomic conditions as the key pillars for growth.

S. B. Seker, the exchange’s newly appointed Asia-Pacific head, told local media that Thailand’s legal framework for digital assets is more advanced than in many regional peers, giving platforms and investors greater certainty on licensing, market conduct and safeguards.

He added that public awareness of cryptocurrencies is already moderate by regional standards, although additional investor education would further strengthen market quality and adoption.

Binance’s assessment also pointed to a macro backdrop that enables households to plan and allocate savings across a wider range of assets, including digital tokens.

Rising disposable incomes and a willingness to diversify portfolios were flagged as tailwinds for market development.

Independent indicators show rising participation. Chainalysis ranked Thailand 17th globally in its 2025 crypto adoption index and seventh in Asia-Pacific, placing it behind several of the region’s largest and most dynamic markets but ahead of others where regulation or usage is less developed.

Data from the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that the value of digital assets in August was close to 100 billion baht ($3.08 billion). The regulator counted 2.83 million digital-asset accounts last month, up from 2.43 million a year earlier, suggesting broadening retail engagement.

Binance views the expanding user base and improving statistics as evidence that Thailand has substantial room for further growth and could evolve into a regional hub.

The company considers the market important to its global expansion targets, including an internal ambition to reach one billion users by the end of the year.

It has been tailoring products and compliance processes to local requirements across Asia-Pacific while prioritising jurisdictions where rules are more clearly defined and enforcement practices are predictable.

The exchange remains focused on education initiatives, risk controls and collaboration with local stakeholders as it pursues growth in Thailand’s regulated market for digital assets.