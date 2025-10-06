Kraken Announces Expansion of Equities Offering with Key Updates

Kraken has announced enhancements to their equities offering for U.S. users, introducing a suite of features designed to provide a better trading experience.

According to the announcement from Kraken, these latest additions aim to further bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. The crypto exchange explained that this offering provides investors a unified platform to manage their portfolios.

As stated in a blog post from Kraken, key updates are:

Seamless asset transfers with ACATS – up to 2% transfer bonus for a limited time

They now support the Automated Customer Account Transfer Service (ACATS), allowing users to transfer eligible stock and ETF holdings from other brokerages into their Kraken accounts directly within the platform.

For a limited time, users can earn up to 2% bonus on stocks and ETFs transferred to Kraken. This feature helps streamline the process of consolidating investments, enabling users to manage both equities and crypto assets in one place.

Users are also able to explore income opportunities with Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL).

Launched earlier this year, our FPSL program allows eligible Kraken users the ability to lend certain fully paid stocks in exchange for interest payments when those securities are borrowed.

As such, investors can generate additional income, enhancing the overall yield of their investment portfolios.

They have made upgrades to our UX, with the aim of “making the experience more intuitive and transparent with a clear view of what assets are on loan, estimated returns, and lifetime earnings.”

As clarified in the announcement, not all stocks will be “lent and participation in the program does not guarantee income.”

Acknowledging the need for greater flexibility, Kraken says that it has now extended its trading hours for equities.

Kraken Pro users can now trade stocks and ETFs 24h round the clock from Monday through Friday, “providing more opportunities to react to market developments outside of regular market hours and manage investments at times that may be more convenient.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Kraken has enhanced its equities platform by offering more in-depth market insights.

As explained in the update, Kraken Pro users are able to access detailed market depth data, enabling informed trading decisions as well as an improved understanding of market liquidity.

Since the initial rollout in April of this year, they have offered commission-free trading on more than 11,000 U.S.-listed stocks as well as ETFs.

With these updates, Kraken said they further solidify their position as a platform where users are able to manage stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, cash and stablecoins.

To ensure the platform is as useful to as broad and diverse a user-base as possible, they provide features like fractional trading, “enabling investors to purchase less than whole shares of high-priced stocks”

According to the digital assets firm, their expansion into equities is about more than just adding new assets; it’s about “redefining the investment landscape.”

By integrating traditional financial instruments with digital assets, the crypto exchange aims to offer a more holistic approach to investing.

Kraken concluded that this move aligns with their vision of a borderless, always-on trading environment enabled by critical crypto infrastructure.