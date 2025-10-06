Santander Announces US Equity Research Alliance with Nephron Research

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking announced that its U.S. broker-dealer, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, entered a strategic alliance with healthcare-focused Nephron Research LLC.

This is reportedly Santander CIB’s third equity research alliance in the United States, following agreements entered with Telsey Advisory Group LLC, which specializes in the retail & consumer as well as digital commerce sectors, and Vertical Research Partners LLC.

Nephron Research is an equity research company that is said to be specializing in the healthcare sector.

The firm’s team of analysts covers 84 companies and currently provides health policy coverage across various sub-sectors, delivering informative and detailed insights into one of the most “dynamic” industries in the US.

Via this latest alliance, Santander will now aim to further strengthen its client offerings through an expanded breadth of U.S.-based equity research, while potentially benefiting from Nephron Research’s deep sector expertise and institutional relationships.

Nephron Research, meanwhile, is expected to leverage Santander’s global scale, geographic reach, and financial market capabilities to widen its impact.

Joshua Raskin and Eric Percher, the co-founders of Nephron Research have commented:

“We are excited to partner with Santander, one of the largest global banks, as they continue to expand their U.S. capital markets presence. We look forward to leveraging our … Healthcare research platform with Santander’s global scale and financial markets expertise to better serve our respective clients and unlock new avenues of mutual growth.”

In another recent update from Banco Santander, it was noted that Zinia, Santander’s consumer financing platform, now allows Amazon customers in Spain to defer payments on their purchases “over 60 euros for periods ranging from 4 to 40 months.”

This is said to be the first time customers residing in Spain are able to use Zinia, following its expansion in Germany as well as Austrian markets.