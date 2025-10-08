VisualVest Introduces Direct ETF Trading Enabled by Upvest’s Investment Infrastructure

VisualVest, a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Investment, is reportedly expanding its product offering: with SelectETF end users are now able to trade ETFs independently. The technological foundation is being provided by Berlin-headquartered Upvest, which provides its investment infrastructure via its Investment API.

As explained in the announcement, SelectETF is intended for anyone who wants to build long-term wealth – without needing complex tools. VisualVest says that it currently offers a curated selection of around 200 ETFs which users are able to trade directly via the VisualVest app.

Upvest says that it enables the cost-effective creation of customisable and innovative investment products and ensures secure, seamless execution.

The advantages or stated benefits of SelectETF are said to lie in the “simplicity of the app experience, the transparent pricing structure, and the security of two licensed financial service providers.”

Katja Speck, Managing Director of VisualVest said:

“With SelectETF, together with our partner Upvest, we provide a simple, secure, and transparent entry into the capital markets. The foundation is broadly diversified ETFs and an app that prioritizes user-friendliness over complexity.”

Upvest enables SelectETF with its licensed trading, settlement, and custody infrastructure.

The partnership ensures that VisualVest is able to provide independent ETF trading that is cost-efficient, and backed by the “reliability and regulatory strength of a proven investment infrastructure.”

Martin Kassing, CEO & co-Founder of Upvest said:

‍”Together, we make independent ETF investing as simple and secure as possible without sacrificing the depth and flexibility today’s retail investors expect. This launch is another great example of how our infrastructure helps financial institutions bring innovative, long-term investment solutions to market quickly and at scale”

‍SelectETF is available for new and existing users through the VisualVest app (iOS & Android).

Established back in 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Union Investment Group, VisualVest brings together the financial expertise and security of one of Germany’s asset managers with the agility and “strength of a fintech.”

Private investors are able to invest their funds with VisualVest either via the robo-advisor in diversified ETF portfolios – traditional or sustainability-oriented – or, with the new SelectETF offering, buy and sell ETFs independently.

Additionally, VisualVest says that it currently develops digital investment solutions for the financial network as a platform provider.

‍As covered, Upvest notes that it currently offers banks, brokers, and wealth managers modern infrastructure for securities trading carried out through its Investment API.

In addition to its technology, Upvest says that it also offers trading, custody, and back-office services to its clients.

This enables FIs to modernise their investments business and grow business operations.

Upvest’s clients include fintechs like Revolut, N26, bunq, Webull, and Raisin, as well as digital banking service providers such as Openbank and DKB.