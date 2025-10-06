Digital Assets : Samsung and Coinbase Aim to Bring Crypto to Galaxy Users

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) claims to be focused on building the trusted bridge to the on-chain ecosystem. According to an update from the digital asset firm, this means making crypto easy to access — “anytime, anywhere, and for anyone.” Now, Samsung Galaxy users who are residing in the U.S. will be able to explore crypto with exclusive access to Coinbase One.

Coinbase One is described as their all-in-one membership for crypto users, offering zero trading fees, staking incentives, more priority support, various partner deals, as well as account protection for “lost fund restoration in the case of unauthorized third-party access.”

With features such as the Coinbase One Card for seamless crypto spending and earning, this update enables Galaxy users to now explore crypto more securely and seamlessly, directly from their devices.

In addition to this, Coinbase’s Samsung Pay integration is currently live for Coinbase users who are residing in the U.S., giving Galaxy users more ways to explore crypto.

Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Coinbase has shared:

“Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million of Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world.”

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America has said:

“Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality. Coinbase is a leader in the industry, which made them the ideal partner to provide our users with seamless access to crypto.”

In the coming months, Coinbase and Samsung said that they intend to further expand access to more Galaxy users across the globe. Together, they’re putting the future of finance literally in the palm of users’ hand.

In addition to these updates, Coinbase reports that it has made it easier to send payments, so that it can be as simple as sending a text message.